MotoGP 2020: Marc Marquez signs four more years with Repsol Honda

Six-time MotoGP World Champion Marc Marquez has broken several records during his time racing in MotoGP that led to Repsol Honda clinching their Triple Crown for the third consecutive year last year.

By:Published: February 21, 2020 1:19:10 PM

It is official – six-time MotoGP World Champion Marc Marquez will race for Repsol Honda for four more years. Honda Racing Corporation announced yesterday that Marquez has signed a four-year extension of his contract and will continue to race with the factory team until at least December 2024. So far, Marc Marquez has claimed 56 victories, 95 podiums and 62 pole positions with his RC213V in the premier class. These results have established him as the most dominant Honda rider in the premier class.

“I am very proud to announce my renewal with Honda Racing Corporation for the next four years. Honda gave me the opportunity to arrive in the MotoGP class with a factory bike in 2013, Marc Marquez said.

“Since the first year we have achieved success together and I am very happy to continue being part of the Honda family. HRC gives me the confidence to extend this partnership to obtain our common goal and continue our story of success.”

The Spaniard has broken several records racing in MotoGP that led to Repsol Honda clinching their Triple Crown for the third consecutive year last year.

“We started talking a few months ago, as both parties wanted to stay together and continue winning, said HRC President Yoshishige Nomura. “Marc started his career in the premier class in 2013 and with him, we have won six of the last seven MotoGP titles.

Also read: 2020 MotoGP Sepang Test: 10 key highlights and what to expect from Qatar test

“As a unique champion, he deserves a unique deal. I am very confident in this partnership and I wish everyone involved continued success.”

Previously, Yamaha signed Maverick Vinales and Fabio Quartararo in the factory team, whilst also signing Lorenzo as their European test rider.

