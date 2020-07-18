MotoGP 2020: Quartararo sets new lap record to lead qualifying in Jerez ahead of Viñales, Marquez

Motogp 2020 Spanish GP Qualifying: The premier class didn’t disappoint as lap records tumble late in Q2, as Vinales and Marc Marquez join Fabio Quartararo on the front row.

The first poleman for MotoGP 2020 season has been found – Fabio Quartararo (Petronas Yamaha SRT) finished first at Spanish Grand Prix in Jerez while also clocking in a new lap record. Quartararo leads on the grid at the Gran Premio Red Bull de España as 2021 teammate Maverick Viñales (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) finished second in Q2, 0.139 off Quartararo’s 1:36.705, followed by reigning world champion Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team).

Marc Marquez was the first to attack the 55-degree track temperatures, however, his first lap was dented by a wide run at the Dani Pedrosa corner. There were no mistakes in his first flyer by Francesco Bagnaia (Pramac Racing) as the Italian went provisional P1 before Quartararo slammed in a 1:37.064.

After his opening lap mistake, number 93 charged to snatch P1 from Quartararo with a 1:37.006, but Quartararo hit back immediately clocking in the first sub-1:37 lap of Q2 – a 1:36.993.

There were fast crashes for Jack Miller (Pramac Racing) and Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) – the fastest man in Q1 – at Turn 11, with Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team) also going down at Turn 2.

His time improved as Bagnaia took the chequered flag in P4 but not his position before Quartararo showed proved prowess in qualifying in Jerez for the second year in a row.

Also read: 2020 MotoGP back in business! Season to begin with double-header at Jerez in July

Q2 results:

1. Fabio Quartararo (Petronas Yamaha SRT) – 1:36.705

2. Maverick Viñales (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) + 0.139

3. Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) + 0.157

4. Francesco Bagnaia (Pramac Racing) + 0.250

5. Jack Miller (Pramac Racing) + 0.748

6. Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda Castrol) + 0.749

7. Pol Espargaro (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) + 0.788

8. Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team) + 0.830

9. Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) + 0.931

10. Franco Morbidelli (Petronas Yamaha SRT) + 0.969

11. Valentino Rossi (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) + 1.036

12. Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar) + 1.079

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.