MotoGP 20 official game is here! Race with champions or start at Moto 3 & race your way to top flight

MotoGP 20 official game for PS4, Xbox and others: This is the first time in the game's history that it has been released almost two months earlier from its traditional release date.

Updated: April 24, 2020 11:37:01 AM

motogp 20 official game ps4 xbox

The new MotoGP 20 official game has been released for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC/STEAM, Google Stadia and Nintendo Switch. With MotoGP 20, players can participate in the 2020 season, racing against MotoGP champions, or start as a young rider in Moto3 and racing your way up to reach the premier class. This is the first time in the game’s history that it has been released almost two months earlier from its traditional release date. Building on last year’s critically-acclaimed edition, MotoGP 20 boasts a range of new features with more realism.

Career Mode

The new Career Mode will put players into a pro riders’ boots, with a progressive gaming experience both on and off the track. Just like in the real MotoGP simply being fast on the circuit is not enough; players will need to make the best decisions to find a winning strategy to master the Championship.

Echoing real life, one of the key figures at the top of the team is the personal manager, whose work can truly make a difference when it comes to sponsorship and contract opportunities. If players select a new team, they will be able to make their rider and bike stand out using different graphic editors to modify the helmet, racing number, lower-back patch, stickers and bike livery.

When it comes to being fast on the track, it is the players’ choice of technical staff that influences the performance of the bike; the most skilled technicians will be able to develop bikes better and faster, but of course, they will be much more expensive than others.

Strategic and Realistic

The gameplay is said to have been made much more strategic and realistic, with brand new features boosting realism such as fuel management, asymmetrical tyres’ consumption, and for the first time in franchise history, aerodynamic damages that will impact bike’s aesthetic and performances.

Crashing or colliding with other riders in the game may have a permanent effect on bike handling just like in a real race. Continuously looking for extreme realism, the game physics have been completely re-worked to make gameplay more technical and skill-based.

