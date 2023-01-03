Most expensive F1 cars driven by birthday boy Michael Schumacher that got auctioned

The German racing phenomenon emerged victorious on four occasions at the Canadian, British, French, and Italian Grand Prix.

German Formula 1 driver Michael Schumacher, often regarded as the greatest driver to have put the pedal to a single-seater racing car’s metal, is celebrating his 54th birthday today, nine years after that horror skiing accident that nearly took his life.

The motorsport giant had created history and had used several cars over the course of his ornamented career. Often, those iconic cars go under the hammer and garner a lot of interest and crazy money.

Here, we take a look at the most-expensive Schumi-driven Ferrari cars that have been auctioned recently.



1998 Ferrari F300 – sold for £5.3m (Rs 46.26 crore) in 2022



Listed as ‘Chassis number 187’, one of the nine chassis developed for the 1998 Formula 1 season, this car boasts of a perfect record, securing wins in every race that Schumi used it in during the season.



The German racing phenomenon emerged victorious on four occasions at the Canadian, British, French, and Italian Grand Prix.



It is the only chassis in history to have entered at least three races and have claimed victories in each of them.



2001 Ferrari F2001 – sold for £5.5m (Rs 48 crore) in 2017

The F2001 is one of the most successful cars from Ferrari’s years of domination. Schumacher retained his title in the F2001, meanwhile securing his fourth Formula 1 title in 2001.



Schuey won nine races in this car, and the particular chassis (number 211) which was sold, claimed the top honours at the Hungarian and Monaco Grand Prix.



This car is the third-most expensive Formula 1 car ever auctioned.



2003 Ferrari F2003 – sold for £10.7m (Rs 120 crore) in 2022

Schumacher’s championship-winning Ferrari F2003-GA car (chassis 229), which helped him claim victories in five races – Spain, Austria, Canada, Italy, and the US Grand Prix.

In this car, the legendary driver clinched his sixth Formula 1 title. The F2003 is the most-expensive modern-era Formula 1 car ever sold.