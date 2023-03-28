Mitch Evans claims podium for Jaguar TCS at Sao Paulo E-Prix

The double podium puts Jaguar TCS Racing into third position in the teams’ standings in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

Mitch Evans and Sam Bird secured victory and a double podium result in inaugural Sao Paulo E-Prix. Envision’s Nick Cassidy completed the podium by securing the third position. Sam Bird secured the fastest lap to showcase the pace of the Jaguar I-Type 6 Victory in front of 23,000 Brazilian fans. Jaguar has leaped to third in the teams’ standings with a 41-point haul.

Mitch Evans powered to his first victory of the season at the inaugural Sao Paulo E-Prix. The Kiwi was joined on the podium in third by teammate Sam Bird after dominating on the fast Sambadrome track. The double podium puts Jaguar TCS Racing into third position in the teams’ standings in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

Kiwi Mitch Evans lined up third on the grid after a strong qualifying performance. Mitch made a positive start, holding his position and later overtaking Porsche’s Da Costa on Lap 7 taking him to second place.

Brit Sam delivered one of his best drives of the season, climbing an incredible seven positions after starting in tenth position. He had a favourable energy strategy which allowed him to make his way up the order to battle with Envision Racing’s Nick Cassidy at the chequered flag.

Jaguar-powered Envision took the runners-up spot following a last-lap fight with Mitch. Kiwi Nick Cassidy took a worthy second place, making Formula E history for Jaguar.

Sam Bird is now at the sixth position in the 2023 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship drivers’ standings, while Mitch has climbed to ninth.