Mick Schumacher to make F1 practice debut with Alfa Romeo at 2020 Eifel GP

The Schumacher name will return to F1 again as the sporting legend Michael Schumacher’s son Mick Schumacher will make his F1 debut at the Eifel GP. As a part of Ferrari Driver academy, Callum Illot and Robert Shwartzman will also perform tests with Haas this year.

Mick Schumacher has been confirmed to be making his F1 debut at the 2020 Eifel Grand Prix. Mick Schumacher is the son of the F1 legend Michael Schumacher. The Formula One Championship now heads to Germany to the Nurburgring for the 11th round of the season. Mick Schumacher will be testing the Alfa Romeo on Friday’s Free Practice 1 session of the Grand Prix weekend. Schumacher will step into Antonio Giovinazzi’s Alfa Romeo for a session behind the wheel and drive alongside Kimi Raikkonen.

Schumacher is a part of the Ferrari Driver Academy (FDA) and currently leads the Formula 2 championship with two wins to his name. Callum Illot and Robert Shwartzman, also part of the academy, will also make their F1 practice debut later this year with Haas F1 team. Callum Illot will test the Haas VF-20 at the Nurburgring as well during the same practice session. Robert Shwartzman will get his chance to drive a Haas f1 car at a practice session in Abu Dhabi later this year. Before they drive the current breed fo F1 cars, all three drivers will acclimatise themselves beforehand at Fiorano in the 2018 Ferrari F1 car

Celebrating Ferrari’s 1000th Grand Prix earlier this year, Mick Schumacher got behind the wheel of his father’s Ferrari F2004 F1 car for a few laps around Mugello. Additionally, he has driven the recent SF90 car at Bahrain last year at a special test session held by Ferrari. The rumour mill suggests that Mick Schumacher may be within a chance to claim a seat with Alfa Romeo in 2021. Schumacher would replace Giovinazzi. while Kimi Raikkonen is expected to extend his contract with the team to 2021. However, both Alfa Romeo seats are to be officially confirmed.

