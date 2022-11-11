Michael Schumacher’s 2003 title-winning car auctioned for $14.8 million

Haas’ Mick Schumacher, son of Michael Schumacher, tested the auction-bound Ferrari last month at the Italian Circuit Fiorano.

Legendary German Formula 1 driver Michael Schumacher’s championship-winning Ferrari F2003-GA car (chassis 229), which was put under the hammer recently, has been sold for a whopping $14.8 million (Rs 119.58 crore).

RM Sotheby’s has announced that the old Ferrari car has now toppled the record, also held by Schumacher’s F2001 car, for becoming the most expensive modern-era car ever sold.

The F2003, in which Schumi clinched his sixth Formula 1 title, helped him claim victories in five races – Spain, Austria, Canada, Italy, and the US Grand Prix. The tifosi would still remember the epic title-deciding Grand Prix of Japan in 2003 when the German driver required just a point to win the championship, if his title rival Kimi Raikkonen of McLaren was to win the race.

Starting from 14th on the grid, Schumacher gained six positions to finish just where he needed to, at eighth, meanwhile recovering from an adverse situation where he lost his front wing in an unsuccessful move on Honda’s Takuma Sato. With that, the Ferrari legend secured the hard-fought 2003 Formula 1 title by a mere two points.

Just like the talismanic driver who used to drive it, the F2003 has now entered the history books. Juan Fangio’s Mercedes from 1954, however, still remains the most expensive F1 car ever sold at $28 million in 2013.