Mercedes-EQ win Formula E World Championship, to leave Formula E after 2022

2021 Formula E | Nyck de Vries navigated a rollercoaster Season 7 finale in Berlin to become ABB FIA Formula E World Drivers’ Champion, as Norman Nato (ROKiT Venturi Racing) steered to a composed maiden victory ahead of Nissan e.dams’ Oliver Rowland and Stoffel Vandoorne, while Mercedes-EQ sealed the Teams’ World Championship.

With 13 drivers in contention heading into the BMW i Berlin E-Prix presented by CBMM Niobium Round 15, and four in with a real strong shout of the title, the scene was set for a frenetic finale, and what we got was peak Formula E.

Right off the line, there was drama and heartbreak as Mitch Evans (Jaguar Racing) – perhaps the favourite given his strong qualifying performance, and that the rest of the contenders sat outside the top 10 – failed to getaway. The pack behind was forced into avoiding action but another championship protagonist in Edo Mortara (ROKiT Venturi Racing) couldn’t swerve clear of the stricken Jaguar and a violent crash saw the pair out of the running but thankfully unhurt.

Mercedes-EQ will leave the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship at the end of Season 8.

The team, alongside the championship, is exploring options to continue its competition in Formula E beyond the end of next season and into the Gen3 era, including attracting new investors.

Alejandro Agag, Formula E Founder and Chairman, said: “We thank Mercedes for their support since joining the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. Automotive manufacturers are facing EU and UK regulations to transition to a fully electric future, reinforcing Formula E’s vision.

Jamie Reigle, Formula E Chief Executive Officer, said: “Mercedes have been a valued partner to the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship during Gen2. We look forward to working with the team to explore options for their entry for Gen3 which commences from 2023.

(FIA Formula E)

