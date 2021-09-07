Mercedes-AMG F1 sign George Russell for 2022: Valtteri Bottas heads to Alfa Romeo Racing

Mercedes have confirmed that George Russell will pair up with Lewis Hamilton in 2022. Valtteri Bottas will move to fill Raikkonen’s seat at Alfa Romeo next year.

By:September 7, 2021 3:43 PM
Image: F1.com

The Formula One silly season is now in full swing. After much speculation, it has now been confirmed that George Russell will be driving for Mercedes next year. Mercedes have signed a long term deal with Russell, currency racing for Williams. The move was announced in a subsequent manner as on September 1, Alfa Romeo driver and former world champion, Kimi Raikkonen announced his retirement from the sport at the end of the season. The announcement was made prior to the Dutch Grand Prix.

On Monday after the race, Valtteri Bottas announced his move to fill in the seat at Alfa Romeo. Now finally, Mercedes have confirmed speculation that Russell will be driving alongside Lewis Hamilton in 2022 and beyond signing a long term deal.

George Russell, 23, is currently in his third F1 season. After much anticipation, Russell claimed his first championship points finish for Williams at the 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix. Russell also claimed his first podium finish at the subsequent race in Belgium with a second-place finish. After a stunning qualifying lap around The moist Spa-Francorchamps racetrack on Saturday, he out-qualified his future teammate and reigning world champion, Hamilton.

“I’m excited and humbled to be joining Mercedes next year, which is a huge career step, but it also means I’ll be saying goodbye to my teammates and friends at Williams. It has been an honour working alongside every member of the team, and an honour to represent the Williams name in F1.” said Russell.

Williams are yet to announce Russell’s replacement for next year. The current favourites to fill in the vacant seat is former Red Bull driver, Alex Albon. However, Mercedes may be keen to get thier junior driver and Formula E world champion, Nyck de Vries. But Nicolas Latifi is likely to continue driving for Williams in 2022 in the other seat. In other news, AlphaTauri have also confirmed that Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda will continue to race with the team in 2022, while Red Bull have already decided not to disturb its current driver lineup of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez for next year.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Honda CB200X deliveries commence in India: Price, features, specs, details

Honda CB200X deliveries commence in India: Price, features, specs, details

Lumax, Alps Alpine Asia unveil premium car audio range for India

Lumax, Alps Alpine Asia unveil premium car audio range for India

Yamaha RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid launched at Rs 76,830: Variants, colours, features

Yamaha RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid launched at Rs 76,830: Variants, colours, features

1000hp Porsche Mission R concept study: A sustainable way to go racing

1000hp Porsche Mission R concept study: A sustainable way to go racing

Customers may not get vehicles of their choice or lucrative schemes this festive season: FADA

Customers may not get vehicles of their choice or lucrative schemes this festive season: FADA

TVS Apache RTR 165 RP trademarked: Sportier, fully-faired version incoming?

TVS Apache RTR 165 RP trademarked: Sportier, fully-faired version incoming?

2021 Ducati SuperSport 950 India launch date out: Expected price, changes explained

2021 Ducati SuperSport 950 India launch date out: Expected price, changes explained

All-electric G-Wagon to arrive in 2025 in form of Mercedes-Benz EQG

All-electric G-Wagon to arrive in 2025 in form of Mercedes-Benz EQG

BMW unveils Vision AMBY electric bikes: 300+ km range, 60 km/h top speed!

BMW unveils Vision AMBY electric bikes: 300+ km range, 60 km/h top speed!

Honda launches virtual showroom for BigWing customers with these features

Honda launches virtual showroom for BigWing customers with these features

Car Discounts Sept 2021: Honda offering more than Rs 57,000 benefits on City, Amaze and more

Car Discounts Sept 2021: Honda offering more than Rs 57,000 benefits on City, Amaze and more

2021 Suzuki Hayabusa First Ride Review | Makes stepping into hypersport territory easier

2021 Suzuki Hayabusa First Ride Review | Makes stepping into hypersport territory easier

Time for India to shift gears in EV journey: 'Centre must set achievable, time-bound targets'

Time for India to shift gears in EV journey: 'Centre must set achievable, time-bound targets'

2022 BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS bookings open in India: Here's what all has changed

2022 BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS bookings open in India: Here's what all has changed

Honda CB200X Walkaround Video | Specs, colours, features, price

Honda CB200X Walkaround Video | Specs, colours, features, price

Maruti Suzuki cars to get expensive: Here's why and how much

Maruti Suzuki cars to get expensive: Here's why and how much

Hero MotoCorp expands Harley-Davidson dealership, service network in India: All details

Hero MotoCorp expands Harley-Davidson dealership, service network in India: All details

2021 Ford Figo AT Review: Automatically better?

2021 Ford Figo AT Review: Automatically better?

Used car leasing an upcoming trend in near future: Here's why

Used car leasing an upcoming trend in near future: Here's why

2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 official accessories revealed: Price, all details

2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 official accessories revealed: Price, all details