McLaren to enter Formula E next season

The new team will be formed through the acquisition of the Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team

McLaren Racing has confirmed that they will be taking part in the 2022-2023 FIA Formula E World Championship. The British team will acquire the current reigning champion, Mercedes-EQ and will retain the services of Ian James as team principal to lead this new team.

As McLaren is hoping for a smooth transition with James at the helm, some important questions still need to be addressed, like the drivers’ line-up and the powertrain. McLaren Racing is now present in Formula 1, IndyCar, Extreme E, and esports by entering the Formula E arena

McLaren Racing will compete in the pioneering all-electric race series @FIAFormulaE from the 22/23 season. ⚡️????⁰



The McLaren Formula E Team will be formed through the acquisition of @MercedesEQFE, which will see the reigning champions become part of the McLaren family. ???? — McLaren (@McLarenF1) May 14, 2022

The decision to enter Formula E follows McLaren Racing signing an option in January 2021 to participate in Season Nine and a period of evaluation, during which time the team entered the Extreme E all-electric off-road series. The move into Formula E not only reflects McLaren’s commitment to EV motorsport and accelerates McLaren Racing’s sustainability journey and reaches a new, more diverse global audience.

At the announcement, Zak Brown, CEO of McLaren Racing, said, “McLaren Racing always seeks to compete against the best and on the leading edge of technology, providing our fans, partners and people with new ways to be excited, entertained and inspired. Like all our racing series, Formula E fulfills all those criteria.” He further added, “As with all forms of the sport we participate in, Formula E has racing at the centre but will be strategically, commercially and technically additive to McLaren Racing overall. It is also satisfying to provide a home for the class-leading Formula E team that Mercedes has built, which will become a fully-fledged part of the McLaren Racing family. While run separately to our F1 and IndyCar teams, Formula E complements and builds out our EV racing programme alongside Extreme E.”

Next season, McLaren will go up against historic motorsport names like Porsche, Jaguar, Maserati and Nissan in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

