Maverick Viñales to part ways with Yamaha in 2022: Aprilia calling? 

The last two weeks have been rather eventful for Maverick Viñales as he has given one of his worst and best performances of his career. Now, the Spanish rider has announced his early departure from Yamaha with no word on where he is headed next.

By:June 29, 2021 1:54 PM
Maverick Vinales at Motul TT Assen

After a 5-year long partnership that resulted in 13 pole positions, Maverick Viñales and Yamaha will be parting ways. Rumours were rife about Viñales leaving Yamaha but the sudden announcement yesterday came as a shock to many. Vinales had a two-year contract with Yamaha that was to last till the end of 2022. But on the request of the Spanish rider, the two will go their separate ways by the end of this season, one full year before the decided time. As of now, Yamaha has not found a replacement for Viñales and even the Spaniard has not locked deals with any team. 

The 26-year old rider said, “This partnership has been very significant to me over the last five years, and it proved a difficult decision to part ways. In these seasons together, we experienced both great achievements and tough times. However, the underlying feeling is of mutual respect and appreciation. I am fully committed and will strive to achieve the best results for the rest of the season.” 

Lin Jarvis, managing director, Yamaha Motor Racing commented, “It is with sadness that we will say farewell to Maverick at the end of the year. We are in the middle of our fifth season together and over the years we have achieved many highs but also had to manage many lows. After the German GP, which was the most difficult weekend of our partnership, we had important discussions in Assen and came to the conclusion that it would be in the interest of both parties to go our separate ways in the future. Yamaha will put in their maximum effort – as we always have done – to give full support to Maverick and finish this season in the very best way possible.” 

According to the statements by both parties, the two are parting ways after coming to a mutual understanding and will strive to give their best till the end of the season. But it is apparent from what both parties said that there has been some friction between them lately which has, in some way, contributed to this early annulment. 

The Spaniard displayed a great performance in the recent DutchGP. While he came last in the qualifying rounds in Germany, at the Cathedral of Speed, he clocked the fastest lap in qualifying and started the race in pole position. Even in the main race he was only second to fellow teammate Fabio Quartararo. But it is apparent that the damage caused by the bad results in GermanGP did have a negative effect on the five-year-long relationship between Yamaha and Viñales. 

Aprilia Racing

While there is no concrete information on where the Spanish rider is headed next, there have been a number of rumours claiming that he could be joining Aprilia. The Italian team is in need of a rider since it is unclear if Andrea Dovizioso will be on board for the next season or not. In fact, Aprilia Racing CEO Massimo Rivola even expressed interest in hiring Vinales and said “We don’t know if Maverick will be on the market for 2022. If he is released by Yamaha, then he will certainly be of interest to us….” 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

New Range Rover Sport SVR launched in India: Packs 575hp, costs Rs 2.19 crore

New Range Rover Sport SVR launched in India: Packs 575hp, costs Rs 2.19 crore

Audi e-tron, e-tron Sportback electric SUVs bookings open: Details revealed

Audi e-tron, e-tron Sportback electric SUVs bookings open: Details revealed

Honda's first electric SUV to be called Prologue: Debut in 2024

Honda's first electric SUV to be called Prologue: Debut in 2024

ZF to invest Rs 1700cr with plans to localise, make India global hub

ZF to invest Rs 1700cr with plans to localise, make India global hub

Bizzare! TVS Zeppelin's Chinese copy is out before the original bike: Pictures, all details

Bizzare! TVS Zeppelin's Chinese copy is out before the original bike: Pictures, all details

Indian cars/bikes to get ethanol-run flex engines soon, confirms Nitin Gadkari

Indian cars/bikes to get ethanol-run flex engines soon, confirms Nitin Gadkari

Skoda Kushaq vs Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos: Price, Variants, Specs, Features compared

Skoda Kushaq vs Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos: Price, Variants, Specs, Features compared

Gravton Quanta electric bike launched: 120km range, battery swapping and more

Gravton Quanta electric bike launched: 120km range, battery swapping and more

Mahindra XUV700 teased again: To feature largest sun roof in segment

Mahindra XUV700 teased again: To feature largest sun roof in segment

Has Skoda outpriced itself in India with the overpriced Kushaq? Simply 'not' clever

Has Skoda outpriced itself in India with the overpriced Kushaq? Simply 'not' clever

Unique electric motorcycle concept aims to breach 400 km/h: Meet WMC250EV

Unique electric motorcycle concept aims to breach 400 km/h: Meet WMC250EV

Maruti Suzuki expands subscription service to four more cities: Swift at Rs 14,176 per month

Maruti Suzuki expands subscription service to four more cities: Swift at Rs 14,176 per month

2021 Ford Ecosport facelift spied testing in India: Updated looks, more features likely

2021 Ford Ecosport facelift spied testing in India: Updated looks, more features likely

Skoda Kushaq finally hits the streets: Creta, Seltos rival launched at Rs 10.5 lakh

Skoda Kushaq finally hits the streets: Creta, Seltos rival launched at Rs 10.5 lakh

Mandate for dual airbags in existing vehicles pushed to December 2021

Mandate for dual airbags in existing vehicles pushed to December 2021

2021 Skoda Kushaq India Launch LIVE: Creta, Seltos rivalling SUV's expected price, specs, features, variants

2021 Skoda Kushaq India Launch LIVE: Creta, Seltos rivalling SUV's expected price, specs, features, variants

2021 MotoGP: Fabio Quartararo grabs fourth win of season at TT Assen

2021 MotoGP: Fabio Quartararo grabs fourth win of season at TT Assen

F1 2021: Verstappen beats Hamilton to take dominant Styrian GP win for Red Bull

F1 2021: Verstappen beats Hamilton to take dominant Styrian GP win for Red Bull

2021 BMW R 1250 GS unofficial bookings open: Token amount, expected price, all details

2021 BMW R 1250 GS unofficial bookings open: Token amount, expected price, all details

2021 MotoGP: Viñales beats Quartararo to take pole at Assen

2021 MotoGP: Viñales beats Quartararo to take pole at Assen