Maserati back on the race track: will compete in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship

Maserati will be making their Formula E debut from 2023 and will be the first Italian carmaker to be a part of ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

After having taken a sabbatical from single-seat racing, Maserati will once again be back on the race track. The company announced that they will be participating in Season 9 of Formula E and will be racing in Gen3 cars. These cars are said to be the most powerful and the most efficient in the history of Formula E. They will allow higher amounts of energy recuperation through regen braking and produce up to 35kW of power.

Maserati’s debut would make them the first Italian brand to compete in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship in 2023. This move is in line with the company’s vision to switch to E-mobility. All new Maserati models will also be available in 100 per cent electric solutions including Maserati Grecale, Maserati GranTurismo and GranCabrio and the Maserati MC20 super sportscar.

While this might be the company’s first foray into the domain of Formula E, they have a long and illustrious history in the world of motorsports. In fact, they made their racing debut all the way back in 1926 when their Tipo 26 participated and won in the Targa Florio. Maserati has even taken part in other events like Formula 1, FIA GT, World Sportscar Championship, Indianapolis 500 and more.

Davide Grasso, Maserati CEO, commented, “We are very proud to be back where we belong as protagonists in the world of racing. We are powered by passion and innovative by nature. We have a long history of world-class excellence in competition and we are ready to drive performance in the future.”

Jean-Marc Finot, senior VP, Stellantis Motorsport, said, “It is a great pleasure for Stellantis Motorsport to play a part in getting Maserati back in the Race. Beyond this piece of history, Maserati Formula E will be our technological laboratory to accelerate the development of high-efficiency electrified powertrains and intelligent software for our road sports cars. Formula E is the perfect Championship for this purpose and we are very proud to be the first Italian brand to join in.”