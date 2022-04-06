Marc Marquez to race in Austin: Will return to MotoGP after crash in Indonesia

The Honda Repsol man had to miss two races this year after he crashed during the Warm Up round at the Indonesia GP.

To the delight of many MotoGP fans around the world, Marc Marquez will return to the sport and race in Austin after missing two races in a row. The Spaniard had a major accident during the Warm Up lap at the Indonesian GP last month. Audiences watched in shock as the eight-time world champion suffered a major highside at Turn 7. This resulted in a concussion and several minor traumas.

Round 4 of MotoGP will be held at Grand Prix of The Americas in Austin, Texas. Marquez has undergone the necessary treatment and has been declared fit by the doctors. He has also been riding the CBR600RR around the Alcarras circuit to ensure that his vision issues have gone away.

Talking about his return, he said, “Of course I am very happy to be back, it’s a great feeling to return and especially to do it at one of my favourite tracks. No matter the situation, I really enjoy riding in Texas and have incredible memories there. We have some work to do after missing two races and the whole Argentina weekend so I am not here to set one target at the moment. There’s many things to do and consider, but the important thing is that we are back on the bike this weekend.”

After his historic win in the last race, Aleix Espargaro has managed to secure the top spot in the Rider Rankings. Marquez just has 11 points under his belt so far. This puts him in 15th place in the overall Rider Rankings. It would be a tough fight to the top for him in the coming races. A saving grace for Marquez is his glowing record at the track in previous races. Number 93 will be seen on the grid once again and that is a respite for the Repsol Honda team as well. His teammate Pol Espargaro will also be looking to grab a better result after his crash in the last race. For now, we wish Marquez a season without any more drama!