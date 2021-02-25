Marc Marquez outlines return: Repsol Honda Team kick off 2021 MotoGP campaign

Repsol Honda Team will now travel to Qatar for the MotoGP pre-season where Pol Espargaro will get his first taste of the Honda RC213V. Marc Marquez will not attend the Qatar Test as he continues to focus on his recovery.

With a difficult 2020 behind, the Repsol Honda Team are out to reset for the MotoGP World Championship. Marc Marquez will be joined in this season by Pol Espargaro, fresh from his best premier class season to date. The pair have grown up racing together, battling from local championships in Spain to the premier class and bring with them 446 World Championship starts, 184 podiums, 109 poles and 97 wins.

The Repsol Honda Team have launched their 2021 challenge with a fully online presentation for the first time in Honda’s history, due to the pandemic.

The 2013 Moto2 World Champion, Pol Espargaro, achieves a life-long dream in 2021 as he wears the Repsol Honda Team colours aboard the factory Honda RC213V. With over 100 premier-class starts, the 29-year-old is among the most experienced riders in MotoGP and arrives in the best form of his career. He fought to fifth in the World Championship standings with five podiums and two pole positions.

For Marc Marquez, the 2021 season is a new beginning as he is set to return from his season-ending injury sustained in Jerez. Focusing exclusively on his recovery from a broken right humerus, the eight-time World Champion has been working diligently to return to his best and come back strong for the 2021 season.

Tetsuhiro Kuwata – HRC Director – General Manager Race Operations Management Division:

From the technical side, HRC have been working as hard as always to keep improving the RC213V. We have a new rider in the shape of Pol Espargaro this year who brings good experience and a desire for victory. We are all eagerly awaiting the first test with him. On Marc’s side, we have been closely following his recovery and will continue to do everything we can to support him to return as strong as possible.”

Marc Marquez:

“I would have liked to return sooner, but it is very important to listen to the doctors and my body until I am fully fit. I can imagine the best comeback that is to start riding again the bike and be the same, but it will be difficult to be like this. But we will see if it takes one race, two races, half the season to be the same Marc. I will not be at the Qatar Test as I aim to return only when I am 100% and there is still some work to do.”

Pol Espargaro:

“Every few weeks I have taken another step, seeing the bike at my home, now wearing the leathers. The final step is to ride the RC213V for the first time in Qatar, this excitement is motivating me to train more and be the best I can be for the 2021 World Championship. I am here in the Repsol Honda Team in order to achieve success and fight at the top, this is the goal for 2021.”

