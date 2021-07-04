Mahindra Racing’s Sims, Lynn to wear suits designed by Driven by Design winners from India

Mahindra Racing is also the first Formula E team to be awarded the FIA Environmental Accreditation Three-Star rating.

By:July 4, 2021 12:04 PM

Mahindra Racing last month launch the 2021 Driven By Design competition in which fans were given the opportunity to design Alex and Alexander’s race suits for the London E-Prix. The contest presented some outstanding design talent from all over the world. Each driver selected a race suit design to wear for their home E-Prix on 24-25 July. Both winning entries came from talented designer’s in India, with Alexander choosing Viyol Ezekiel Crasto’s creation, whilst Alex Lynn opted for a design submitted by artist Aiyappa.

Explaining his choice, Alexander said: “The quality of entries was really impressive and it was clear that people had put real thought and effort into their designs. For the winning design that I selected, I liked the combination of Indian and British colours as well as the cool integration of my logo. I liked the rectangles as well as it made lots of clean lines and boundaries which suits me.”

Alex was drawn to Aiyappa’s entry and said: “I love the lion and the dark navy colour too. I saw this design and was immediately struck by it – I love how the designer brought in all the different elements that mean something to me and the team, and it’s perfect for my home race. I’m really looking forward to wearing it at the London E-Prix, which is the first time I will race in my home city as a Formula E driver.”

Also read: Formula E: Mahindra Racing back on podium as Sims finishes second in Rome

In December 2020, Mahindra Racing announced its commitment to the Gen3 era of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, becoming the first automotive manufacturer and racing team to sign up for the generation that commences with the 2022/23 season.

The team is also the first Formula E team to be awarded the FIA Environmental Accreditation Three-Star rating.

