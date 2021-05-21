Mahindra Racing begins race suit design challenge: Drivers to wear winning entry for London E-Prix

For the 2021 contest, the Mahindra Racing team is calling upon its fans to get creative by designing the race suits for Mahindra Racing drivers Alexander Sims and Alex Lynn to wear during the London E-Prix doubleheader in July.

Mahindra Racing today kick-started its design challenge called ‘Drive By Design’ that provides fans with an opportunity to design the race suits of Alexander Sims and Alex Lynn for the London E-Prix. The competition, which the team has been holding since the first season of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, allows the winner to personally contribute to the Mahindra Racing team along with a great opportunity to see their work in action during the race.

Also read: 2021 Formula 2 broadcast in India: How to watch Jehan Daruvala race

For the 2021 contest, the Banbury-based team is calling upon its fans to get creative by designing the race suits for Mahindra Racing drivers Alexander Sims and Alex Lynn to wear during the London E-Prix doubleheader in July.

Fans can submit their entries via www.mahindraracing.com/dbd where they can access the full competition brief as well as design templates and team colour palettes. The contest closes at 10 am BST on 4th June 2021.

The two British drivers, both of whom have achieved podiums this season, will personally select their favourite designs to wear for their home E-Prix. In addition to seeing their designs on track, winners will also receive a signed replica of the race suits worn that weekend.

Also read: 2021 Formula E: DS Techeetah’s Felix da Costa clinches pole for Monaco E-Prix

“This is a hugely exciting opportunity for our creative and passionate fans to personally contribute to our drivers’ home race weekend in July. Having witnessed the incredible talent submitted in previous years, I know that Alex and Alexander will have a difficult time choosing their favourite designs. I encourage all Passioneers to let their imaginations run wild – good luck!” Dilbagh Gill, Team Principal and CEO, Mahindra Racing, said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.