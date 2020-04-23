Mahindra Racing’s D’Ambrosio & Wehrlein to compete in Formula E virtual race: Here’s how to watch

Following the temporary postponement of the 2019/20 season, the eight-week ABB Formula E Race at Home Challenge blends together the real and gaming worlds.

Mahindra Racing drivers Jerome D’Ambrosio and Pascal Wehrlein will swap real-life racing for virtual racing as they line-up for Round 1 of the ABB Formula E Race at Home Challenge. Jerome and Pascal will take to the virtual Hong Kong E-Prix track on Saturday 25 April for the opening race of this new eight-week esports competition, which is the first major fundraising initiative in Formula E’s partnership with UNICEF.

The #64 and #94 drivers will participate in a one-lap qualifying session, which follows the Formula E championship’s four group format, with each group consisting of six drivers. The race takes the format of a ‘Race Royale’ battle; after lights out on the race, one driver will be eliminated after every lap until there are 10 drivers remaining to battle it out in one final ‘sprint to the finish’ lap to determine the winner.

The race points system will be the same system the championship uses; 25-18-15-12-10-8-6-4-2-1 distributed to the top ten, with one point awarded to the driver with the DHL Fastest Lap and one point to the driver who qualifies in Julius Baer Pole Position. Drivers will be fighting hard for the chance to become the inaugural ABB Formula E Sim Series champion.

Also read: Mahindra Racing, Automobili Pininfarina to co-develop technologies for high-performance electric mobility

How to watch

Following the temporary postponement of the 2019/20 season, the eight-week ABB Formula E Race at Home Challenge blends together the real and gaming worlds. Fans will be able to watch all the action on the Formula E website, Facebook, YouTube and Twitch accounts. Mahindra Racing’s passioneers can also follow Jerome and Pascal on their individual Twitch streams as well.

Round 1 of the ABB Formula E Race at Home Challenge takes place on Saturday 25 April 2020 from 15:30 BST

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.