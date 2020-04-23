Mahindra Racing’s D’Ambrosio & Wehrlein to compete in Formula E virtual race: Here’s how to watch

Following the temporary postponement of the 2019/20 season, the eight-week ABB Formula E Race at Home Challenge blends together the real and gaming worlds.

By:Published: April 23, 2020 5:03:15 PM

mahindra-racing-formula-e-santiago-eprix

Mahindra Racing drivers Jerome D’Ambrosio and Pascal Wehrlein will swap real-life racing for virtual racing as they line-up for Round 1 of the ABB Formula E Race at Home Challenge. Jerome and Pascal will take to the virtual Hong Kong E-Prix track on Saturday 25 April for the opening race of this new eight-week esports competition, which is the first major fundraising initiative in Formula E’s partnership with UNICEF.

The #64 and #94 drivers will participate in a one-lap qualifying session, which follows the Formula E championship’s four group format, with each group consisting of six drivers. The race takes the format of a ‘Race Royale’ battle; after lights out on the race, one driver will be eliminated after every lap until there are 10 drivers remaining to battle it out in one final ‘sprint to the finish’ lap to determine the winner.

The race points system will be the same system the championship uses; 25-18-15-12-10-8-6-4-2-1 distributed to the top ten, with one point awarded to the driver with the DHL Fastest Lap and one point to the driver who qualifies in Julius Baer Pole Position. Drivers will be fighting hard for the chance to become the inaugural ABB Formula E Sim Series champion.

Also read: Mahindra Racing, Automobili Pininfarina to co-develop technologies for high-performance electric mobility

How to watch

Following the temporary postponement of the 2019/20 season, the eight-week ABB Formula E Race at Home Challenge blends together the real and gaming worlds. Fans will be able to watch all the action on the Formula E website, Facebook, YouTube and Twitch accounts. Mahindra Racing’s passioneers can also follow Jerome and Pascal on their individual Twitch streams as well.

Round 1 of the ABB Formula E Race at Home Challenge takes place on Saturday 25 April 2020 from 15:30 BST

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Skoda Karoq, new Rapid and Superb digital launch likely on May 6

Skoda Karoq, new Rapid and Superb digital launch likely on May 6

BS6 Bajaj Platina 110 H-Gear launched at Rs 59,802: Drum brake variant no longer on sale!

BS6 Bajaj Platina 110 H-Gear launched at Rs 59,802: Drum brake variant no longer on sale!

Exclusive! Kia Sonet runs into problem after trademark objection on name: Venue, Brezza rival launch in 2020

Exclusive! Kia Sonet runs into problem after trademark objection on name: Venue, Brezza rival launch in 2020

All-new or refreshed Audi BS6 cars in the pipeline: Diesel not ruled out entirely

All-new or refreshed Audi BS6 cars in the pipeline: Diesel not ruled out entirely

IMMA appoints Bajaj Auto Executive Director Rakesh Sharma as its President

IMMA appoints Bajaj Auto Executive Director Rakesh Sharma as its President

Coronavirus Tips: 6 key frequently touched points you must sanitise in your car

Coronavirus Tips: 6 key frequently touched points you must sanitise in your car

India to challenge China's lithium-ion might as Faradion to set up shop soon

India to challenge China's lithium-ion might as Faradion to set up shop soon

Xiaomi Mi 1S: An electric scooter costing less than half of Xiaomi Mi 10 smartphone

Xiaomi Mi 1S: An electric scooter costing less than half of Xiaomi Mi 10 smartphone

Covid-19 Relief: Maruti Suzuki JV hands over 2 lakh triple-ply face masks to Haryana Government

Covid-19 Relief: Maruti Suzuki JV hands over 2 lakh triple-ply face masks to Haryana Government

Range-topping Mercedes-Benz E-Class Elite: BMW 530d-rival gets more power, features

Range-topping Mercedes-Benz E-Class Elite: BMW 530d-rival gets more power, features

India's electric vehicle revolution is stuck at 25kmph and Ather's plan is for faster scooters

India's electric vehicle revolution is stuck at 25kmph and Ather's plan is for faster scooters

MG Hector vs MG Hector Plus: Similarities and differences explained

MG Hector vs MG Hector Plus: Similarities and differences explained

Piaggio extends warranty for Vespa and Aprilia: Free service valid for 30 days after lockdown

Piaggio extends warranty for Vespa and Aprilia: Free service valid for 30 days after lockdown

Sebastian Vettel's refusal to Ferrari contract could start musical chair in F1 grid in 2021

Sebastian Vettel's refusal to Ferrari contract could start musical chair in F1 grid in 2021

BS6 Mahindra KUV100 NXT launched: Maruti Ignis-rival price, features, specs

BS6 Mahindra KUV100 NXT launched: Maruti Ignis-rival price, features, specs

BS6 Yamaha FZ 25, FZS 25 specifications revealed: Launch timeline and expected price!

BS6 Yamaha FZ 25, FZS 25 specifications revealed: Launch timeline and expected price!

First batch Audi A8L and Q8 sold out in India: Here's when you can order one

First batch Audi A8L and Q8 sold out in India: Here's when you can order one

Coronavirus-led boom for car, bike sales: Pleasant surprise for auto industry post Covid-19?

Coronavirus-led boom for car, bike sales: Pleasant surprise for auto industry post Covid-19?

2020 Triumph Street Triple RS launched at Rs 11.13 lakh: KTM 790 Duke challenger gets sharper, more feature-rich!

2020 Triumph Street Triple RS launched at Rs 11.13 lakh: KTM 790 Duke challenger gets sharper, more feature-rich!

Skoda Vision IN could be called Kliq: Upcoming Creta, Seltos rival name revealed

Skoda Vision IN could be called Kliq: Upcoming Creta, Seltos rival name revealed