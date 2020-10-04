Mahindra Racing gets FIA 3-star accreditation for sustainability: 2020/21 Formula E to begin 16 Jan

Mahindra Group is a pioneer in the development of electric vehicles. Formula E is an integral part of Mahindra’s vision to develop advanced yet affordable EV products, Dilbagh Gill, CEO and Team Principal, Mahindra Racing.

With Formula E having been awarded the accolade in Season 1, Mahindra Racing has become the first team in the championship’s history, and only the second in motorsport, to receive FIA Three-Star Accreditation – the highest tier of environmental best practice in the governing body’s sustainability framework. The FIA Environmental Accreditation Programme is aimed at helping motorsport and mobility stakeholders worldwide to measure and enhance their environmental performance. By introducing a clear and consistent environmental management system, it provides stakeholders with a three-level framework against which to accredit their activities.

After initially achieving Two-Star Accreditation in November 2016, which was reconfirmed after an audit in December 2018, the team has worked towards Excellence and tier three in the accreditation process.

Three-Star Accreditation translates as ‘best practice’, and in awarding Mahindra Racing the accolade, the FIA recognises that the team, which was also the first manufacturer to commit to the ABB FIA Formula E Championship for its inaugural campaign, demonstrates a commitment to seek continual improvement through the implementation of an environmental management system.

Mahindra Racing is only the second motorsport team in the world to reach Three-Star, whilst Formula E became the first championship to reach the tier in Season 1.

Also read: 2019/20 Formula E: Mahindra Racing sign Alexander Sims replacing Jerome D’Ambrosio

Mahindra Racing’s efforts are in tandem with the Mahindra Group’s commitment to achieving group-wide carbon neutrality. Chairman Anand Mahindra is an outspoken advocate of seizing the business opportunities associated with climate change; building sustainable and enduring businesses by rejuvenating the environment.

The company’s climate commitments include being carbon neutral by 2040 and continuing to be ‘water positive’, with its 14 zero-waste-to-landfill certified facilities enabling the company to recycle, reuse and compost more than 140,000 tonnes of waste a year. Additionally, its Mahindra Hariyali initiative aims to increase green cover by planting trees and providing livelihoods and nutritional security, with a commitment to planting one million trees every year. The plantation currently stands at 18 million trees after 13 years’ work.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.