Mahindra Racing gets FIA 3-star accreditation for sustainability: 2020/21 Formula E to begin 16 Jan

Mahindra Group is a pioneer in the development of electric vehicles. Formula E is an integral part of Mahindra’s vision to develop advanced yet affordable EV products, Dilbagh Gill, CEO and Team Principal, Mahindra Racing.

By:October 4, 2020 3:01 PM
mahindra racing formula e

With Formula E having been awarded the accolade in Season 1, Mahindra Racing has become the first team in the championship’s history, and only the second in motorsport, to receive FIA Three-Star Accreditation – the highest tier of environmental best practice in the governing body’s sustainability framework. The FIA Environmental Accreditation Programme is aimed at helping motorsport and mobility stakeholders worldwide to measure and enhance their environmental performance. By introducing a clear and consistent environmental management system, it provides stakeholders with a three-level framework against which to accredit their activities.

After initially achieving Two-Star Accreditation in November 2016, which was reconfirmed after an audit in December 2018, the team has worked towards Excellence and tier three in the accreditation process.

Three-Star Accreditation translates as ‘best practice’, and in awarding Mahindra Racing the accolade, the FIA recognises that the team, which was also the first manufacturer to commit to the ABB FIA Formula E Championship for its inaugural campaign, demonstrates a commitment to seek continual improvement through the implementation of an environmental management system.

Mahindra Racing is only the second motorsport team in the world to reach Three-Star, whilst Formula E became the first championship to reach the tier in Season 1.

Also read: 2019/20 Formula E: Mahindra Racing sign Alexander Sims replacing Jerome D’Ambrosio

Mahindra Racing’s efforts are in tandem with the Mahindra Group’s commitment to achieving group-wide carbon neutrality. Chairman Anand Mahindra is an outspoken advocate of seizing the business opportunities associated with climate change; building sustainable and enduring businesses by rejuvenating the environment.

The company’s climate commitments include being carbon neutral by 2040 and continuing to be ‘water positive’, with its 14 zero-waste-to-landfill certified facilities enabling the company to recycle, reuse and compost more than 140,000 tonnes of waste a year. Additionally, its Mahindra Hariyali initiative aims to increase green cover by planting trees and providing livelihoods and nutritional security, with a commitment to planting one million trees every year. The plantation currently stands at 18 million trees after 13 years’ work.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

MG ZS EV to be now sold in these 10 new cities

MG ZS EV to be now sold in these 10 new cities

Audi Q2 bookings now open in India: Launch expected later this month

Audi Q2 bookings now open in India: Launch expected later this month

BS6 Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs Benelli Imperiale 400 video review: Price, features, top speed, mileage!

BS6 Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs Benelli Imperiale 400 video review: Price, features, top speed, mileage!

Harley-Davidson Low Rider S | California rock music that turned into a swan song

Harley-Davidson Low Rider S | California rock music that turned into a swan song

New Mahindra Thar video review: Price, specs, features

New Mahindra Thar video review: Price, specs, features

2020 Mahindra Thar launched at Rs 9.8 lakh: Variants, specs, features, colour options

2020 Mahindra Thar launched at Rs 9.8 lakh: Variants, specs, features, colour options

BMW and Mini India car prices to increase from November 2020: Here's how much more you pay!

BMW and Mini India car prices to increase from November 2020: Here's how much more you pay!

2020 BMW G 310 GS BS6 revealed ahead of 8th Oct launch: Gets these changes

2020 BMW G 310 GS BS6 revealed ahead of 8th Oct launch: Gets these changes

New Mahindra Thar 2020 Launch Live: Price in India, Specs, Features, Images, Variants

New Mahindra Thar 2020 Launch Live: Price in India, Specs, Features, Images, Variants

Volvo XC40 Recharged: First fully electric model goes into production

Volvo XC40 Recharged: First fully electric model goes into production

September 2020 bike, scooter sales: Activa, Shine help Honda sell over 5 lakh units

September 2020 bike, scooter sales: Activa, Shine help Honda sell over 5 lakh units

MINI Convertible Sidewalk Edition launched in India: Soft top MINI limited to 15 units

MINI Convertible Sidewalk Edition launched in India: Soft top MINI limited to 15 units

September 2020 car sales: Toyota sees steady month on month growth selling 8,116 units

September 2020 car sales: Toyota sees steady month on month growth selling 8,116 units

Kia Motors registers highest-ever sales in September: Kia Sonet biggest contributor

Kia Motors registers highest-ever sales in September: Kia Sonet biggest contributor

Hero MotoCorp rejigs top management: Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa joins Board of Directors

Hero MotoCorp rejigs top management: Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa joins Board of Directors

September 2020 car sales: Maruti Suzuki registers 32% growth in domestic sales

September 2020 car sales: Maruti Suzuki registers 32% growth in domestic sales

Honda H'ness CB350 explained in images: 5 Segment-first features on this Royal Enfield rival

Honda H'ness CB350 explained in images: 5 Segment-first features on this Royal Enfield rival

Renault Kwid Neotech edition launched: Price, specs of the 3 variants

Renault Kwid Neotech edition launched: Price, specs of the 3 variants

Suzuki Gixxer and Gixxer 250 range gets new colour options: Prices start at Rs 1,14,500

Suzuki Gixxer and Gixxer 250 range gets new colour options: Prices start at Rs 1,14,500

New 2020 Mahindra Thar India launch tomorrow: Expected price, bookings, deliveries, variants, features

New 2020 Mahindra Thar India launch tomorrow: Expected price, bookings, deliveries, variants, features