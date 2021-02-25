Mahindra Racing gears up for 2020/21 Formula E: Season opener at Diriyah on 26-27 February

Mahindra Racing has raced in every Formula E season so far, dating back to the series’ inaugural year in 2014/15. The series has been accorded world championship status this year by the FIA.

Mahindra Racing has drawn out its plans for the 2020/21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship as the season opens in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia. This will also be the first time Formula E races will be held at night. The team will head into the 26th-27th February double-header, with a strong driver line-up comprising Alexander Sims, last year’s Diriyah E-Prix winner, and Alex Lynn, who has been a very consistent performer in qualifying. This season will see Mahindra Racing drivers get behind the wheel of the new M7Electro with an all-new ZF powertrain. Also new for this season is a technical innovation for the M7Electro’s transmission system, in conjunction with team partner Shell.

Mahindra Racing has raced in Formula E since the first season and we are multiple race winners. It’s been an incredible journey, but we head into the season more fired up than ever. We’ve learned our lessons and are getting back in the fight at the front, Dilbagh Gill, Team Principal and CEO, Mahindra Racing, said.

Mahindra Racing has raced in every Formula E season so far, dating back to the series’ inaugural year in 2014/15. The series has been accorded world championship status this year by the FIA, motorsport’s governing body, which means Mahindra Racing will be competing to become the first-ever Indian team to win a motorsport world championship. Mahindra Racing will take on a host of world’s top manufacturers in its bid for podiums and wins. Lynn and Sims will pilot the M7Electro, #94 ‘Shakti’ and #29 ‘Simsulator’, respectively.

Jamie Reigle, CEO, Formula E said, “India is an important and growing market for Formula E, for EVs and for the automotive industry as a whole. Through Mahindra Racing, we are pleased to have a long-standing association with Mahindra Group, a pioneer in EV technology in India. We are exploring opportunities to work more closely with Mahindra Racing to develop a deeper connection with Indian audiences and scale awareness of Formula E.”

Mahindra Racing has been committed to pushing the limits of technology and innovation in the electric vehicle space and addressing the impact of climate change. It became the first automotive manufacturer to commit to the Gen3 era of the series, which will commence in 2022.

Alex Lynn said, “I’m really happy to be driving for Mahindra Racing this season after a good event in Berlin where I was in Super Pole three times and had my best Formula E finish to date. I’m now looking forward to a full-season campaign and I’m as hungry for results as the team is. It’s a warm team with a real family atmosphere, but it’s also proven that it has what it takes to fight at the front.”

Alexander Sims said, “I’m really excited about making my debut for Mahindra Racing this weekend. In my time in Formula E, Mahindra Racing have proven themselves to be a formidable competitor. Now, I’m looking forward to giving the competition a bit of a headache. Over the years, the team has shown its potential to fight at the front. I’m determined to help turn this potential into a sustained challenge for the world championship.”

The team has onboarded three new partners – one8, Coral Eyewear and Endeavor Business Media. one8, founded by Indian cricket legend Virat Kohli and Cornerstone, comes on-board as the Official Lifestyle partner.

