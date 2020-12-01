Mahindra Racing first to step into Gen3 era of Formula E: More powerful cars, rapid charging

Mahindra Group aims to put half a million electric vehicles on Indian roads by 2025 and believes in Formula E’s ongoing role as an essential proving ground for future race-to-road electric vehicles and sustainable mobility technologies.

By:December 1, 2020 1:22 PM
Mahindra M7Electro 2020 21 Formula E car revealed driver line up alex lynn alexander sims dilbagh gill

Mahindra Racing recently announced its commitment to the Gen3 era of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, becoming the first automotive manufacturer and racing team to sign up for the generation that commences with the 2022/23 season. Mahindra Racing has so far claimed four E-Prix victories, 18 podiums, and 690 championship points. The team also recently became the first Formula E team to be awarded the FIA Environmental Accreditation Three-Star rating.

Gen3 marks a new era of performance and efficiency benefits including more powerful, lighter cars, faster charging and cost controls, all with the aim of increasing the intense and unpredictable racing Formula E has become known for.

The car will have a four-year cycle and several key components have already been confirmed by the FIA. After a tender process, Spark Racing Technology will continue to produce a spec chassis for all teams, including the front powertrain kit, Williams Advanced Engineering will create the battery system, which will allow for faster charging, and Hankook Tire and Technology will provide all-weather tyres for the series.

The Gen3 Formula E car, which will come in from Season 9, is due to take another step up in power, while being nimble for street racing, all while keeping within agreed operating budgets. The power increase will go up to 350kW in qualifying and 300kW in the races (currently 250kW and 220kW respectively for Gen2), with maximum regenerative braking power between front and rear to 600kW, compared with a current max rear regen of 250kW. These significant upgrades will help to deliver even more exciting and unpredictable racing.

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship is currently testing in Valencia ahead of its Season 7 debut in Santiago, Chile in January with two races staged on 16 and 17 January 2021.

