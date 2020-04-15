Mahindra Racing announces Driven by Design challenge: Winners get video call with team’s driver

The Drive by Design - Isolation Creation edition: Mahindra Racing points out that unlike previous seasons, this year’s competition is open to all forms of creativity with the theme ‘What’s Your Art?’

By:Published: April 15, 2020 4:37:29 PM

Mahindra Racing has announced its Driven by Design challenge which is back for its fifth edition this year. Launching today, on World Art Day, the team is calling on its fans and followers from across the world to send their ‘isolation creations’ to competition@mahindrafe.com. Entries can also be sent via Mahindra Racing’s social media channels. Mahindra Racing also points out that unlike previous seasons, this year’s competition is open to all forms of creativity with the theme ‘What’s Your Art?’

The Driven by Design – isolation creation can include any type of art, from drawings and written pieces to musical scores and model cars. All artistic pieces can be submitted as images, videos or written forms. The team’s favourite pieces will be featured on its social media channels. Team Principal Dilbagh Gill will also choose a selection of his favourite entries to win a video call with himself and one of the Mahindra Racing drivers.

To help get the creative juices flowing, Mahindra Racing has teamed up with renowned contemporary British artist Popbangcolour to present three art tutorials. Tune in to the team’s social media channels on Friday 17 April, Wednesday 22 April and Monday 27 April 2020 at 14:00 (BST).

Also read: Mahindra Racing, Automobili Pininfarina to co-develop technologies for high-performance electric mobility

“For the last five years I’ve enjoyed looking at all the artwork, so with complete creative freedom in the hands of our passioneers, I can’t wait to see what pieces of art we receive. Mahindra Racing has really enjoyed working with Popbangcolour on our race posters so far this season, and we’re looking forward to continuing to work with Ian Cook on this campaign,” Gill said.

Previous Driven by Design campaigns included designing the team’s race car livery (M3Electro and M4Electro), a special race suit (Nick Heidfeld and Pascal Wehrlein for the Berlin E-Prix) and a helmet for Jérôme D’Ambrosio for last season’s Marrakesh E-Prix.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

All-new Hyundai i20 spied: Baleno rival to launch around festive season

All-new Hyundai i20 spied: Baleno rival to launch around festive season

BS6 TVS Apache RR310: Is price hike of Rs 12,000 worth it?

BS6 TVS Apache RR310: Is price hike of Rs 12,000 worth it?

Stunning Jeep Wrangler in this 1,000 hp 'Tank' avatar that you can't miss

Stunning Jeep Wrangler in this 1,000 hp 'Tank' avatar that you can't miss

Six must-do things to prep your bike/scooter to ride again after coronavirus lockdown lifts

Six must-do things to prep your bike/scooter to ride again after coronavirus lockdown lifts

Covid-19 Relief: Toyota ramps up production of face shields, 10,000 units to be made daily!

Covid-19 Relief: Toyota ramps up production of face shields, 10,000 units to be made daily!

Hyundai Elantra diesel India specs revealed: Honda Civic rival is feature-packed

Hyundai Elantra diesel India specs revealed: Honda Civic rival is feature-packed

Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Vision IN Concept: How these two SUVs can change the game in 2021

Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Vision IN Concept: How these two SUVs can change the game in 2021

Honda ADV 150: Why this sporty off-road scooter should be launched in India!

Honda ADV 150: Why this sporty off-road scooter should be launched in India!

China government: Buy a car now and we will give you money

China government: Buy a car now and we will give you money

Coronavirus Lockdown: Volvo Auto India extends warranties till May 31

Coronavirus Lockdown: Volvo Auto India extends warranties till May 31

No Ferraris to be made till 3 May as Italy fights COVID-19

No Ferraris to be made till 3 May as Italy fights COVID-19

2020 Kia Mohave: Toyota Fortuner-rival that should be launched in India

2020 Kia Mohave: Toyota Fortuner-rival that should be launched in India

Top upcoming SUVs worth waiting in 2020: Kia Sonet, Skoda Karoq, Nissan Magnite and more

Top upcoming SUVs worth waiting in 2020: Kia Sonet, Skoda Karoq, Nissan Magnite and more

BMW G310R and GS BS6 bikes ready: Likely to get price hike without specification changes

BMW G310R and GS BS6 bikes ready: Likely to get price hike without specification changes

Motorcycle ambulance with sleeping arrangement, medical aids for Covid-19

Motorcycle ambulance with sleeping arrangement, medical aids for Covid-19

Renault to stop selling cars in China: Sells stake in Dongfeng joint venture

Renault to stop selling cars in China: Sells stake in Dongfeng joint venture

Nissan Magnite compact-SUV a make or break attempt for the carmaker in India

Nissan Magnite compact-SUV a make or break attempt for the carmaker in India

Why Maruti Suzuki Smart Hybrid cars need longer idling with headlamps on & what if you don't care

Why Maruti Suzuki Smart Hybrid cars need longer idling with headlamps on & what if you don't care

MS Dhoni's first-ever Yamaha RX135: Why Captain Cool fell for this two-stroke pocket rocket!

MS Dhoni's first-ever Yamaha RX135: Why Captain Cool fell for this two-stroke pocket rocket!

Honda City 2020: 4 things that will help it sell more than Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Hyundai Verna

Honda City 2020: 4 things that will help it sell more than Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Hyundai Verna