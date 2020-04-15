Mahindra Racing announces Driven by Design challenge: Winners get video call with team’s driver

The Drive by Design - Isolation Creation edition: Mahindra Racing points out that unlike previous seasons, this year’s competition is open to all forms of creativity with the theme ‘What’s Your Art?’

Mahindra Racing has announced its Driven by Design challenge which is back for its fifth edition this year. Launching today, on World Art Day, the team is calling on its fans and followers from across the world to send their ‘isolation creations’ to competition@mahindrafe.com. Entries can also be sent via Mahindra Racing’s social media channels. Mahindra Racing also points out that unlike previous seasons, this year’s competition is open to all forms of creativity with the theme ‘What’s Your Art?’

The Driven by Design – isolation creation can include any type of art, from drawings and written pieces to musical scores and model cars. All artistic pieces can be submitted as images, videos or written forms. The team’s favourite pieces will be featured on its social media channels. Team Principal Dilbagh Gill will also choose a selection of his favourite entries to win a video call with himself and one of the Mahindra Racing drivers.

To help get the creative juices flowing, Mahindra Racing has teamed up with renowned contemporary British artist Popbangcolour to present three art tutorials. Tune in to the team’s social media channels on Friday 17 April, Wednesday 22 April and Monday 27 April 2020 at 14:00 (BST).

“For the last five years I’ve enjoyed looking at all the artwork, so with complete creative freedom in the hands of our passioneers, I can’t wait to see what pieces of art we receive. Mahindra Racing has really enjoyed working with Popbangcolour on our race posters so far this season, and we’re looking forward to continuing to work with Ian Cook on this campaign,” Gill said.

Previous Driven by Design campaigns included designing the team’s race car livery (M3Electro and M4Electro), a special race suit (Nick Heidfeld and Pascal Wehrlein for the Berlin E-Prix) and a helmet for Jérôme D’Ambrosio for last season’s Marrakesh E-Prix.

