Mahindra Racing, Automobili Pininfarina to co-develop technologies for high-performance electric mobility

The sharing of technology between Mahindra Racing and Automobili Pininfarina will cover programmes and components including simulation and energy use, composites, powertrain, and cooling systems.

By:Updated: February 27, 2020 12:16:11 PM

Mahindra Racing and Automobili Pininfarina have announced taking their partnership further as they commit to developing new technologies for high-performance electric mobility. The two companies will collaborate on the transfer of motorsport principles and technologies from the race track to the road. Mahindra-owned Automobili Pininfarina was officially launched in April 2018 at the Rome E-Prix.

Automobili Pininfarina, which has European bases in Italy and Germany, rolled out its first high-performance car range starting with the limited-edition Battista pure-electric hypercar. The sharing of technology between the two companies will cover programmes and components including simulation and energy use, composites, powertrain, and cooling systems.

They will also be sharing resources in areas including wind tunnel work, suppliers and personnel, including the Mahindra Racing Formula E race drivers. This is in addition to the work already being done by former driver Nick Heidfeld, who is now the Development Driver with Automobili Pininfarina.

“We want to leverage the strengths of our organisations; both have a pretty strong ecosystem and we want to focus on how to bring these ecosystems together and that’s why the partnership is important. For Mahindra & Mahindra, which is the parent company for both, it’s a case of our two investments coming together to bring something special in terms of excitement, luxury, and sustainability to the consumer,” Dilbagh Gill, CEO & Team Principal, Mahindra Racing.

Also read: 2019 Formula E: Your vote can give extra power boost to your favourite driver

“Our clients for the Battista pure-electric hypercar have already experienced the pinnacle of EV motorsport through testing Mahindra Racing cars on track. We see many opportunities to develop this relationship on many levels and I am looking forward to Automobili Pininfarina and Mahindra Racing being able to share more details of our exciting and strategic plans in the very near future,” Michael Perschke, CEO, Automobili Pininfarina.

Mahindra Racing is a founding team and also the only Indian team competing in the ABB FIA Formula E Championship, the world’s first all-electric street racing series. Mahindra Racing has had an impressive run becoming a multi-race winning outfit after scoring a victory at the Berlin E-Prix in 2017. The team is also the only Formula E team to be awarded the FIA Environmental Accreditation Two-Star rating.

Mahindra Racing will next be seen in action on Saturday 29 February at the Marrakesh E-Prix, round five of the 2019/20 ABB FIA Formula E Championship. Automobili Pininfarina will showcase the limited edition Battista Anneversario at the Geneva International Motor Show from 5-15 March.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Mahindra Racing, Automobili Pininfarina to co-develop technologies for high-performance electric mobility

Mahindra Racing, Automobili Pininfarina to co-develop technologies for high-performance electric mobility

Maruti Suzuki launches accessories for Vitara Brezza facelift: Showcases two custom packages

Maruti Suzuki launches accessories for Vitara Brezza facelift: Showcases two custom packages

Exclusive: Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza petrol bookings cross 10,000 units

Exclusive: Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza petrol bookings cross 10,000 units

Audi A8L Review | Worthy S-Class, 7 Series rival?

Audi A8L Review | Worthy S-Class, 7 Series rival?

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios launched at Rs 7.68 lakh: Turbo petrol hot hatch in budget!

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios launched at Rs 7.68 lakh: Turbo petrol hot hatch in budget!

Toyota Vellfire luxury MPV launched at Rs 79.5 lakh: Pricier than Mercedes-Benz V-Class!

Toyota Vellfire luxury MPV launched at Rs 79.5 lakh: Pricier than Mercedes-Benz V-Class!

New Land Rover Defender bookings open: Price, body styles, variants

New Land Rover Defender bookings open: Price, body styles, variants

2020 Hyundai i20 interior revealed: To feature BlueLink connectivity, wireless charging and more

2020 Hyundai i20 interior revealed: To feature BlueLink connectivity, wireless charging and more

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS6 bookings open: Price and changes to expect!

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS6 bookings open: Price and changes to expect!

Rumbling across 1200 km of Indian coastline on Interceptor 650: Royal Enfield Konkan Chase 2020

Rumbling across 1200 km of Indian coastline on Interceptor 650: Royal Enfield Konkan Chase 2020

Full-size SUV Battle! 2020 Ford Endeavour BS6 vs Toyota Fortuner price, specs, features, dimensions compared

Full-size SUV Battle! 2020 Ford Endeavour BS6 vs Toyota Fortuner price, specs, features, dimensions compared

Bajaj Auto launches Husqvarna Svartpilen 250, Vitpilen 250 at introductory price of Rs 1.8 lakh

Bajaj Auto launches Husqvarna Svartpilen 250, Vitpilen 250 at introductory price of Rs 1.8 lakh

2020 MotoGP could be a real nail-biter: Fastest & 19th fastest split by under a second at Qatar Test!

2020 MotoGP could be a real nail-biter: Fastest & 19th fastest split by under a second at Qatar Test!

Top 5 facts about Donald Trump's car - The Beast: Surprising features of POTUS' tank-like car

Top 5 facts about Donald Trump's car - The Beast: Surprising features of POTUS' tank-like car

2020 Ford Endeavour gets cleaner, leaner with new engine and 10-speed gearbox: Price, features, specs

2020 Ford Endeavour gets cleaner, leaner with new engine and 10-speed gearbox: Price, features, specs

Bentley Continental GT Mulliner revealed: Ultra-exclusive convertible limited to just 12 units!

Bentley Continental GT Mulliner revealed: Ultra-exclusive convertible limited to just 12 units!

Five big car launches in India within next 30 days: Hyundai Creta, new Honda City and more

Five big car launches in India within next 30 days: Hyundai Creta, new Honda City and more

Batpod from The Batman movie ditches futuristic for classic looks

Batpod from The Batman movie ditches futuristic for classic looks

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza petrol launched at Rs 7.34 lakh: New features, petrol engine explained

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza petrol launched at Rs 7.34 lakh: New features, petrol engine explained

1200 km of India's coastline on an Interceptor 650 | Royal Enfield Konkan Chase 2020 - Ep 01

1200 km of India's coastline on an Interceptor 650 | Royal Enfield Konkan Chase 2020 - Ep 01