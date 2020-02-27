Mahindra Racing, Automobili Pininfarina to co-develop technologies for high-performance electric mobility

The sharing of technology between Mahindra Racing and Automobili Pininfarina will cover programmes and components including simulation and energy use, composites, powertrain, and cooling systems.

Mahindra Racing and Automobili Pininfarina have announced taking their partnership further as they commit to developing new technologies for high-performance electric mobility. The two companies will collaborate on the transfer of motorsport principles and technologies from the race track to the road. Mahindra-owned Automobili Pininfarina was officially launched in April 2018 at the Rome E-Prix.

Automobili Pininfarina, which has European bases in Italy and Germany, rolled out its first high-performance car range starting with the limited-edition Battista pure-electric hypercar. The sharing of technology between the two companies will cover programmes and components including simulation and energy use, composites, powertrain, and cooling systems.

They will also be sharing resources in areas including wind tunnel work, suppliers and personnel, including the Mahindra Racing Formula E race drivers. This is in addition to the work already being done by former driver Nick Heidfeld, who is now the Development Driver with Automobili Pininfarina.

“We want to leverage the strengths of our organisations; both have a pretty strong ecosystem and we want to focus on how to bring these ecosystems together and that’s why the partnership is important. For Mahindra & Mahindra, which is the parent company for both, it’s a case of our two investments coming together to bring something special in terms of excitement, luxury, and sustainability to the consumer,” Dilbagh Gill, CEO & Team Principal, Mahindra Racing.

Also read: 2019 Formula E: Your vote can give extra power boost to your favourite driver

“Our clients for the Battista pure-electric hypercar have already experienced the pinnacle of EV motorsport through testing Mahindra Racing cars on track. We see many opportunities to develop this relationship on many levels and I am looking forward to Automobili Pininfarina and Mahindra Racing being able to share more details of our exciting and strategic plans in the very near future,” Michael Perschke, CEO, Automobili Pininfarina.

Mahindra Racing is a founding team and also the only Indian team competing in the ABB FIA Formula E Championship, the world’s first all-electric street racing series. Mahindra Racing has had an impressive run becoming a multi-race winning outfit after scoring a victory at the Berlin E-Prix in 2017. The team is also the only Formula E team to be awarded the FIA Environmental Accreditation Two-Star rating.

Mahindra Racing will next be seen in action on Saturday 29 February at the Marrakesh E-Prix, round five of the 2019/20 ABB FIA Formula E Championship. Automobili Pininfarina will showcase the limited edition Battista Anneversario at the Geneva International Motor Show from 5-15 March.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.