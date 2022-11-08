Mahindra Racing appoints Frederic Bertrand as CEO

Frederic joins Mahindra Racing from the FIA, where he was Director of Formula E and Innovative Sport Projects.

Mahindra Racing, the motorsport subsidiary of the Mahindra Group, has announced Frederic Bertrand as its Chief Executive Officer.

The manufacturer, in a statement, said that Bertrand will be based at Mahindra Racing’s headquarters in Banbury, England. Mahindra Racing, which is the only Indian team to compete in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, will be embarking on its ninth season under the leadership of Bertrand.

Frederic joins Mahindra Racing from the FIA, where he was Director of Formula E and Innovative Sport Projects. He joined the FIA a decade ago as the Head of the Federation’s Sporting Department, where he worked on strategy and development across a wide range of disciplines from single seaters to touring cars, truck racing, drag racing and alternative energy.

He was then appointed Director of FIA Circuit Championships – a position in which he was charged with structuring and promoting official FIA circuit racing series on an international scale.

Asha Kharga, Chairperson, Mahindra Racing said, “Frederic brings with him an excellent combination of automobile industry expertise coupled with a specialised focus on motorsports. This is an exciting time, as we get into Season 9, which will feature the all-new Gen 3 car. This is also an especially important year for Mahindra as a founding Formula E team,”



“For the first time in Formula E history, India will host its first race in Hyderabad in February 2023”, she added.

Frédéric Bertrand, speaking about his appointment, said, “I am delighted and extremely excited to be joining Mahindra Group to lead its racing activities. I have been privileged to witness the growth of the Mahindra Formula E team and feel proud to have now been entrusted with driving the team to even greater performance and results,”

“The coming months will be tough and will require a lot of hard work, but the goal is clearly to be on pace in what promises to be an ultra-competitive field of manufacturers and teams. It is a new chapter and major challenge in my career, and I cannot wait to get started!”