Mahindra Racing announce Jehan Daruvala as a reserve driver for 2023 Formula E championship

Mahindra Racing has announced former Prema Racing driver Jehan Daruvala as a reserve driver for the 2023 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. The 24-year-old is the only Indian to win a race in F2, a feeder series for Formula 1. Earlier this year, the motorsport prodigy completed three F1 tests with McLaren’s MCL35M at Silverstone.



Mahindra Racing, in a statement, said that Jehan will spend time at the team’s Banbury HQ, working on the simulator alongside engineers, providing car development and race support for drivers Lucas Di Grassi and Oliver Rowland. Further, the young driver will also attend some races in the 2023 campaign, including the inaugural home ePrix in Hyderabad in February 2023.

Jehan, a four-time Formula 2 race winner and multiple-time podium sitter, has enjoyed an impressive single-seater career. He made a swift rise up the junior formula ladder to step up to the FIA Formula 3 Championship in 2019, where he achieved two wins and finished third in the championship in his rookie year.

He was then promoted to FIA Formula 2, where he has been making an impact on track for the past three seasons. In 2021, he came third in the F3 Asian Championship, racing for Indian outfit Mumbai Falcons. He achieved three race wins and a further five podiums, as well as three pole positions and fastest laps.

Asha Kharga, Chairperson, Mahindra Racing, stated, “We are delighted to welcome Jehan to our team. As a founding member, Mahindra Racing has diligently worked towards promoting Formula E globally and we are pleased to bring a young, accomplished Indian race driver to this fantastic sport,”



“Jehan, with his experience and results across single-seaters, will add a great wealth of knowledge to our development program. With Formula E’s debut race in India, this is an especially exciting year for us, and we are excited to give the Indian fans a truly global experience.”, she added.

Jehan Daruvala, said, “To be a part of an Indian motorsport team is a dream come true. Formula E is very competitive, and I am really excited about this new chapter of my career. Season 9 promises to be very exciting with the all-new Gen 3 car and I am looking forward to learning and contributing, especially to car development and supporting the team.”

Mahindra Racing make this signing at the dawn of a new era in the FIA Formula E World Championship. Season 9 will see the debut of the all-new Gen 3 car, as well as three exciting new race locations. Following the renewal of Rowland’s contract and the signing of Formula E World Champion Lucas Di Grassi, the team looks to make a return to the front.