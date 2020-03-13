Le Mans 24-Hours postponed due to Coronavirus: September race to close 2020 EWC season

24 Hours Le Mans Moto postponed: ACO and Eurosport Events have already fixed the new dates, 5 and 6 September 2020, for the race which will as an exception close the 2019-20 FIM EWC season.

The start of the Le Mans 24-Hours World Endurance race in 2019. (Photo: Eurosport Events)

As a result of the continuing health concerns and French government’s ban on gatherings of over 1,000 people, Internation Motorcycling Federation (FIM), Eurosport Events, promoter of the FIM Endurance World Championship, and organiser of 24 Heures Motos Automobile Club de l’Ouest have decided to postpone the 24 Heures Motos. It was scheduled to be held on 18-19 April 2020, however, it has been pushed to September.

ACO and Eurosport Events have already fixed the new dates, 5 and 6 September 2020, for the race which will as an exception close the 2019-20 FIM EWC season.

“The FIM, Eurosport Events and ACO’s priority is to ensure the safety of spectators, teams, riders and all the people involved in organizing the event.

“These measures are being adopted in response to an unprecedented situation and the organizers are confident in the understanding of those concerned despite the inconvenience caused.

“The “Pre-Mans” tests scheduled to be held on 31 March and 1 April have therefore also been cancelled.”

The postponement of the Le Mans event could mean that if circumstances do not improve, the French GP scheduled to take place on the same circuit 15-17 May could be canned as well.

French GP is slated to be the second round of the premier class championship after the first four of its events were cancelled or postponed. The 1-3 May race will be the opener for MotoGP at Jerez.

