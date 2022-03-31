Las Vegas to host Formula One in 2023: New track details revealed

It will be the third US location in the Formula One calendar next year, joining Miami and Austin. The Las Vegas GP will see F1 cars zipping through the brightly-lit Strip.

In some big news for Formula One fans, Las Vegas Grand Prix will be a part of the 2023 racing calendar. This will bring the total number of Formula One race locations in the US to three, the other two being Austin and Miami. Dates for the race have not been revealed yet but F1 machines are expected to tear through the Vegas Strip sometime in November 2023. This new addition is sure to bring in even more fans and exposure to the sport.

The 6.12km long street circuit will be a rather fast one. It is being estimated that cars will reach a top speed of more than 342kmph. There are three main straights on this 14-corner track and one chicane. The 50-lap race on this circuit will have 50 laps and will be held on a Saturday night. This will be a departure from the norm of Sunday races held throughout the calendar. The race track is under construction right now and should be ready for some action next year. It is going to be one of the most glamourous locations in the Formula One calendar as the street circuit will border a lot of famous and iconic sights of Las Vegas.

Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1, said, “This is an incredible moment for Formula 1 that demonstrates the huge appeal and growth of our sport with a third race in the US. Las Vegas is a destination known around the world for its excitement, hospitality, thrills, and of course, the famous Strip. There is no better place for Formula 1 to race than in the global entertainment capital of the world and we cannot wait to be here next year. I want to thank everyone who helped deliver this event, especially Governor Sisolak, the Clark County Commission, Steve Hill at the LVCVA, and our local partners.”