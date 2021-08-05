John Abraham roped in as face of MotoGP in India: Reveals his favourite MotoGP rider

John Abraham went on to share with us that 'The Fastest Indian' was one of his favourite films on motorcycling and a movie that truly encapsulates what motorcycling is really all about has not been made in India yet.

In the latest announcement today, Eurosport revealed that Bollywood actor and motorcycle enthusiast John Abraham has been roped in as the India Ambassador for MotoGP. The channel has been broadcasting and streaming MotoGP races in India for a while and now with Abraham on board, hopes to popularise the sport furthermore in the country. In a bid to attract the masses towards MotoGP and cultivate a habit to follow a sport that is tantilising to watch, to say the least, the channel will be holding events with John Abraham and leverage his fan following to achieve its objectives.

In a candid conversation with the actor, we asked him which MotoGP rider’s riding style does he like the most, considering he’s been following the sport for over two decades.

While Valentino Rossi remains one of the all-time greats for John, currently he says that it’s Marc Marquez who’s ‘dangerous riding style’ he’s a big fan of.

He went on to share with us that ‘The Fastest Indian’ was one of his favourite films on motorcycling and a movie that truly encapsulates what motorcycling is really all about has not been made in India yet. He added that he and his production house are currently working on a project that would perhaps be the first proper film on motorcycling in India.

On the prospects of MotoE gaining popularity, John says that we’re all hung up on the sound of an internal combustion engine, that’s what we want to hear and we’re certainly not used to a silent motorcycle whirring past on a racetrack. However, electric is the future of automobiles and it shall be so for motorcycle racing as well.

Eurosport India currently boasts programming for the Indian motorsports fans with prestigious properties like FIA Formula 2 Championship, W Series, Nascar, Indycar Series and Bennetts British Superbike racing. Grand Prix motorcycle racing which is fondly known as MOTO GP worldwide is the premier class of motorcycle road racing events held on road circuits and is sanctioned by the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM).

The campaign ‘MotoGP, race lagate hain’ will have a comprehensive promotional plan across platforms including radio, OOH and digital. While digital and social media will be the key drivers to create conversations and buzz through interesting content videos with John, Eurosport is also giving a chance to the ardent followers to win exclusive motorsports merchandise signed by John Abraham.

Tune in to Eurosport and discovery+ to watch the upcoming MotoGP race at Styria LIVE this weekend

