JK Tyre Silver Jubliee racing weekend begins on September 17, 2022

The 25th edition of the JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship will commence this weekend. Its first round has been scheduled for 17th & 18th September 2022 at the Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. JK Tyre’s FMSCI National Racing Championship is one of India’s premier racing championships for drivers aiming at Formula Car Racing.

This championship originally began in 1997 and is India’s longest-running National Racing Championship. After successfully completing 24 seasons, the JK Tyre NRC will be celebrating its Silver Jubilee (25 years) edition this year. The 25th season opener in Coimbatore will have races across four categories. They are the Indian make LGB Formula 4, JK Tyre Novice Cup, JK Tyre presents Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup, and there’s a new introduction as well.

The latest introduction in the JK Tyre’s National Racing Championship is an Endurance League Cup 2022 powered by United CRA. The new Endurance race, as the name goes, will test the durability and the endurance capacity of both the man and machine. It will feature 250cc race bikes wherein 20 teams of three drivers each will race non-stop for 60 minutes with two driver changes in their fight for the debut title.

Speaking ahead of the 25th edition, Sanjay Sharma, Head-Motorsports, JK Tyre said, “JK Tyre has been the driver of opportunities for the growth of motorsport in India for decades. Motorsports is engrained in our very DNA and we are extremely committed to providing the young and budding talent with a wide range of opportunities and a definite platform to grow.”

He further added, “Bearing testimony to our commitment is the fact that we are the only manufacturer to have run a championship in India for 25 continuous years. We’re glad to commence the 25th edition of this coveted championship this year and excited to continue to keep growing our legacy. We are looking forward to blazing, neck-to-neck action this weekend. I wish all the participants the very best.”

