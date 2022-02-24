JK Tyre National Racing Championship to conclude this weekend in Coimbatore

The Grand Finale of the 24th edition of the JK Tyre-FMSCI National Racing Championship will take place from February 26 – February 27, 2022, at Coimbatore’s Kari Motor Speedway.

The 24th edition of the JKNRC was kickstarted on October 24, 2021, and now it will finally conclude this weekend. The Grand Finale of the championship will see some wheel-to-wheel action across three categories, namely the Indian make LGB Formula 4, JK Tyre Novice Cup and JK Tyre presents Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup. The Indian make Formula LGB 4 is the most keenly contested category in the Championship history, with multiple former national champions in the fray.

Moreover, with just 12 points separating the top 5 drivers in the overall championship standings, the 4th and final round surely promises loads of excitement and action. The JK Tyre Novice Cup, a category that has nurtured upcoming racers and prepared them for the rigours of single-seater Formula racing has a packed grid of over 24 young drivers from across the country – Guwahati to Hyderabad to Pondicherry, Thrissur to Vadodara, thus making the grid truly national.

The Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup presented by JK Tyre is also expected to be filled with action. Also, keeping the current situation in mind, all safety measures will be implemented for the Championship to be conducted in the safest environment. With the championship on the line, racing fans are anticipating a scintillating Grand Finale over two days of thrilling action. The race programme starts on Saturday and will culminate with the Grand Finale on Sunday.

