JK Tyre National Racing Championship concludes: Ruhaan, Vishnu, Anish declared season champions

The 24th JK Tyre-FMSCI National Racing Championship has finally concluded at Coimbatore’s Kari Motor Speedway. Ruhaan Alva, Vishnu Prasad, and Anish D Shetty have sealed the title and declared season champions in their respective categories.

JK Tyre-FMSCI National Racing Championship is one of India’s premier racing championships for drivers aiming at Formula Car Racing. This single-seat racing series was first introduced in the year 1997 and it has now successfully completed its 24th season. The 24th edition of the JKNRC was kickstarted on October 24, 2021, and now in the fourth and the final round of the championship, we witnessed some great action-packed performance across all racing categories at the Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore.

24th JK Tyre National Racing Championship winners

The JK Tyre National Racing Championship has three categories in total, namely LGB Formula 4, JK Tyre Novice Cup, and JK Tyre presents Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup. While day one of the fourth rounds of the championship was filled with high-octane action, day two was even better with thrilling performances across all categories. The overall championship standing points and provisional race results for all three categories are mentioned below:

JK Tyre presents Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup:

Champion – Anish D Shetty: 64 points

First runner-up – Allwin Xavier: 61 points

Second runner-up – Anfal Akdhar: 40 points

JK Tyre Novice Cup:

Champion – Ruhaan Alva: 98 points

First runner-up – Jaden R Pariat: 80 points

Second runner-up – Neym Rizvi: 49 points

Champion Team – MSport: 202 points

LGB Formula 4:

National Champion – Vishnu Prasad: 70 points

First runner-up – Diljith TS: 59 points

Second runner-up – Arya Singh & Sandeep Kumar A: 55 points

Champion Team – Dark Don Racing: 167 points

In the Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup, we saw the top three riders, namely Meka Vidhuraj, Allwin Xavier, and Anish engage in a tight fight chasing each other in the last race. Anish Shetty kept leading most through the way, but Meka and Allwin managed to exploit corners to overtake Anish for the first and second spots. However, with Anish D Shetty having the maximum points, he was declared the first JK Tyre presents Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup winner.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Next, in the Novice Cup 2021, leading the tables with 98 points in the category, Bengaluru boy Ruhaan Alva was declared the championship winner of the season. However, in race two and race three on Sunday, we saw Jaden R Pariat from Guwahati score back-to-back wins. Elated with his championship title, Ruhaan said, “It’s been a tough fight with the competition constantly improving. Covid has had a big impact on my preparation but am happy to complete on the top. My ultimate aim is to get into F1.”

Finally, we had the hotly-contested LGB Formula 4 category in which Chennai-lad Vishnu Prasad came out on the top as the season champion. It is also worth mentioning that this is Vishnu’s 14th National title. This was the most keenly awaited race on the final day as the top four drivers gunning for the championship title had just seven points difference among them. The final LGB Formula 4 run saw Arya Singh finish at the top of the podium, however, the championship was sealed by Vishnu Prasad.

Also Read: 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift: Top 5 things you need to know

The 24th edition of the JK Tyre-FMSCI National Racing Championship 2021 has now culminated to a scintillating close and it has proven to be a cracker of a season full of excitement and thrill. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.