Jaguar takes the wraps off its Gen3 Formula E racer for 2023 campaign

Jaguar TCS Racing have taken the wraps off its much-anticipated Jaguar I-TYPE 6 Gen3 racer, which is all set to challenge for the 2023 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

The Jaguar I-TYPE 6 features both front and rear powertrains, as 250 kW regen is added to the front while the rear gets a 350 kW regen. This will double the regenerative capability over the Gen2 model and remove the need for conventional rear brakes.



Set to compete in the 2023 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, the new Jaguar Formula E race car is 74 kg lighter and 100 kW more powerful than its preceding models. It can now clock a maximum speed of 321 kmph.

Jaguar TCS Racing head into the 2023 season with a new identity. The compelling colour palette features carbon black, satin white and gold accents, with the asymmetric design of the Jaguar I-TYPE 6 livery creating two unique cars for drivers Mitch Evans and Sam Bird, who will be teaming up for the manufacturer for a third consecutive season.

Jaguar TCS Racing will race in Mexico City, on 14 January 2023 for the first of 17 races in 12 cities.

After Jaguar TCS Racing’s biggest points haul to date last season in Formula E, with Mitch Evans finishing runner-up in the Drivers’ World Championship, the British team are working hard to once again fight for the World Championship title in 2023.

James Barclay, Jaguar TCS Racing Team Principal said, “Season 9 is set to be the most competitive and thrilling season to date, with an all-new all-electric race car, the Jaguar I-TYPE 6, iconic cities added to the calendar and our new team design has transformed the car into a work of art, in harmony with our modern luxury vision for Jaguar.

“As we head into our seventh season in Formula E, I have been reflecting on how far we have come as a team. Jaguar TCS Racing has a vital role to fulfil beyond the success of the racetrack, and it remains a privilege to play our part supporting the reimagination of Jaguar as an all-electric brand from 2025.

Mitch Evans, Jaguar TCS Racing driver said, “Last season was my best to date, finishing runner-up in the Drivers’ World Championship, so we are determined to do one better this season.

“The new Jaguar I-TYPE 6 gives us a lot more to play with, with more power and speed, and the team and I have been working tirelessly to make sure we maximise this effectively to use it to our advantage. Formula E is such a competitive category, but I can’t wait for the season to get underway in January and fight to win both the Drivers’ and Teams’ World Championship.”