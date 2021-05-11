INRC 2021: Bangalore rally round in May postponed due to second wave of Covid-19

After the announcement for Round 1 being postponed, FMSCI has confirmed that the Bangalore round of the 2021 Indian National Rally Championship in May will also be pushed back to a later date.

Image: FMSCI via Facebook

The Federation of Motorsports Clubs of India (FMSCI) has confirmed that round 2 of the 2021 INRC season has been postponed. After a truncated 2020 season, the 2021 Indian National Rally Championship was scheduled to host six rounds being held between April and November. However, due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in India, FMSCI had postponed Round 1 – Chennai to June 25-27. Since then, the coronavirus situation has not improved much. In light of the situation, the motorsports governing body in India has announced that round 2, which is scheduled to be held in Bangalore between May 28-30, has also been postponed.

The 2021 Round 1 in Chennai was supposed to host the South India Rally in tandem as a part of the 2021 Asia-Pacific Rally Championship. The APRC official website currently shows that its first round in Japan scheduled in February was cancelled. However, it does continue to feature the South India Rally as its second round rescheduled for June 2021.

In 2021, the Indian National Rally Championship was scheduled to feature six rounds starting with Chennai (23–25 April) followed by Round 2 of Bangalore (28–30 May). Both of which have now been postponed. Round 3 is scheduled to be held in Coimbatore between 17 – 18 July followed by New Delhi in 27–28 August, Hampi between 1-3 October and the season finale in Nagaland between 12–14 November.

There is still no official word whether the round of Chennai will go ahead as rescheduled in June. But with the round in Bangalore also being postponed, it is likely that the remaining championship calendar could be impacted as well.

