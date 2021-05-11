INRC 2021: Bangalore rally round in May postponed due to second wave of Covid-19

After the announcement for Round 1 being postponed, FMSCI has confirmed that the Bangalore round of the 2021 Indian National Rally Championship in May will also be pushed back to a later date.

By:May 11, 2021 2:46 PM
Image: FMSCI via Facebook

The Federation of Motorsports Clubs of India (FMSCI) has confirmed that round 2 of the 2021 INRC season has been postponed. After a truncated 2020 season, the 2021 Indian National Rally Championship was scheduled to host six rounds being held between April and November. However, due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in India, FMSCI had postponed Round 1 – Chennai to June 25-27. Since then, the coronavirus situation has not improved much. In light of the situation, the motorsports governing body in India has announced that round 2, which is scheduled to be held in Bangalore between May 28-30, has also been postponed.

The 2021 Round 1 in Chennai was supposed to host the South India Rally in tandem as a part of the 2021 Asia-Pacific Rally Championship. The APRC official website currently shows that its first round in Japan scheduled in February was cancelled. However, it does continue to feature the South India Rally as its second round rescheduled for June 2021.

In 2021, the Indian National Rally Championship was scheduled to feature six rounds starting with Chennai (23–25 April) followed by Round 2 of Bangalore (28–30 May). Both of which have now been postponed. Round 3 is scheduled to be held in Coimbatore between 17 – 18 July followed by New Delhi in 27–28 August, Hampi between 1-3 October and the season finale in Nagaland between 12–14 November.

There is still no official word whether the round of Chennai will go ahead as rescheduled in June. But with the round in Bangalore also being postponed, it is likely that the remaining championship calendar could be impacted as well.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

2021 Volkswagen Polo GTI design sketch revealed: World premiere by June end

2021 Volkswagen Polo GTI design sketch revealed: World premiere by June end

Kia extends car service schedules by two months due to lockdown

Kia extends car service schedules by two months due to lockdown

Automechanika New Delhi virtual show sees innovations like Septone foam wash, Makino CCA

Automechanika New Delhi virtual show sees innovations like Septone foam wash, Makino CCA

Price Hike Alert! Tata cars and SUVs now cost more by up to Rs 36,400

Price Hike Alert! Tata cars and SUVs now cost more by up to Rs 36,400

Second wave of COVID-19 forcing Indians to delay or drop plans to buy a car: study

Second wave of COVID-19 forcing Indians to delay or drop plans to buy a car: study

Covid-19 Effect! After HeroMotoCorp and Honda, Yamaha announces plant shutdown

Covid-19 Effect! After HeroMotoCorp and Honda, Yamaha announces plant shutdown

High-speed electric scooters worth waiting: Suzuki Burgman, Hero-Gogoro

High-speed electric scooters worth waiting: Suzuki Burgman, Hero-Gogoro

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 called Laila: Custom-built with Himalayan parts

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 called Laila: Custom-built with Himalayan parts

Covid-19 Relief! Honda pledges Rs 6.5 crore for two 100-bed facilities, oxygen plants & more in these states

Covid-19 Relief! Honda pledges Rs 6.5 crore for two 100-bed facilities, oxygen plants & more in these states

BS6 Isuzu V-Cross and V-Cross Hi-Lander: 5 key things to know

BS6 Isuzu V-Cross and V-Cross Hi-Lander: 5 key things to know

Logistics, truck sector emerge unsung heroes in COVID-19 2nd wave: Here's how

Logistics, truck sector emerge unsung heroes in COVID-19 2nd wave: Here's how

Mahindra extends Oxygen on Wheels initiative to Punjab: More cities to be added soon

Mahindra extends Oxygen on Wheels initiative to Punjab: More cities to be added soon

Despite Coronavirus pandemic over 43% vehicle imports in South Africa in 2020 were from India

Despite Coronavirus pandemic over 43% vehicle imports in South Africa in 2020 were from India

Isuzu V-Cross, Hi-Lander, MU-X BS6 launched: New features, variants but costlier

Isuzu V-Cross, Hi-Lander, MU-X BS6 launched: New features, variants but costlier

Covid-19 Blues! Hero MotoCorp extends shutdown at all its factories by another week

Covid-19 Blues! Hero MotoCorp extends shutdown at all its factories by another week

Lowest vehicle registration/sales in 8 years forces FADA to appeal for government aid

Lowest vehicle registration/sales in 8 years forces FADA to appeal for government aid

Maruti Suzuki to boost Oxygen PSA plant production: Ties up with two firms in NCR

Maruti Suzuki to boost Oxygen PSA plant production: Ties up with two firms in NCR

F1 2021: Hamilton wins Spanish GP as Red Bull's strategy blunder gifts Mercedes the win

F1 2021: Hamilton wins Spanish GP as Red Bull's strategy blunder gifts Mercedes the win

2021 Formula E: Da Costa registers masterful Monaco E-Prix victory

2021 Formula E: Da Costa registers masterful Monaco E-Prix victory

208hp Ducati Streetfighter V4 teased before India launch: Key highlights of this litre-class hyper naked

208hp Ducati Streetfighter V4 teased before India launch: Key highlights of this litre-class hyper naked