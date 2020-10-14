India’s latest racetrack ‘Nanoli Speedway’ near Pune gets FIA approval: Two long straights, 12 turns

Nanoli Speedway will be a grade 3 circuit where races up to Formula 3 can be held. The circuit is being built on the outskirts of Pune Expressway.

By:October 14, 2020 4:43 PM

We’re about to get another racetrack in India! Situated between Mumbai and Pune, the new racetrack has received FIA approval to be a new Grade 3 circuit. Called Nanoli Speedway, the track can host races up to Formula 3 level. It is being designed in collaboration with former F1 driver Karun Chandhok along with the team at Driven International. The company also worked on the refurbishment of the Kari Motor Speedway recently. Meanwhile, it is working on another track in Andhra Pradesh with Marque One Motor Club.

The Nanoli Speedway is expected to be 2.928 km long, featuring two long straights and with 12 turns. Run-off areas will include grass and asphalt as the track will be used for track events and also racing. According to a report on Drive Tribe, the organisers are also looking into building an off-road track for 4×4 cars along with an area for karting in the long-term.

Also read: Suzuki Endurance Race 2019: Back for more action, this time on faster Gixxer SF 250 modded for the racetrack

The track is expected to have multiple configurations with the 2.788 km one to feature 14 turns, as a shorter West circuit will be of 1.425 km and East one should be of 1.463 km, featuring seven and eight turns, respectively.

Source: Drive Tribe

