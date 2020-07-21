Indian tyre maker MRF gears up for maiden European Rally Championship season

After successful campaigns in international rally championships, Indian tyre manufacturer — MRF will now compete in a full season of the European Rally Championship. This will mark a new era of MRF Racing’s international motorsport campaign at they prepare to compete in all six round of the 2020 ERC season.

July 21, 2020

MRF Tyres has announced that it is currently gearing for its first European motorsports venture. MRF Racing has entered the European Rally Championship and will compete through the season, a first for MRF. The team will be using a Hyundai i20 R5 rally car which has been prepared by the Italian DRC Racing Team. The car will be piloted by Craig Breen with co-driver Paul Nagle. Breen is the reigning Irish Tarmac Rally Champion and has bagged podium finishes in WRC and has five ERC wins under his belt. His co-driver Nagle, on the other hand, brings a little more to the table having won five WRC events as a navigator. The duo of Green and Nagle will participate in all six rounds the 2020 ERC season.

MRF Racing will also enter a team into the ERC1 category. Emil Lindholm and Mikael Korhonen will be taking part in the series for Team MRF in the ERC1 category. The Finnish duo will drive a Skoda Fabia R5 evo2 in their championship campaign. Lindholm currently leads the standings in the 2020 Finnish Rally Championship with two wins and a podium so far in the season. However, the Finnish duo will only compete in select rounds and will not take part in the whole ERC1 season.

MRF Racing currently holds nine Asia Pacific Rally Championship titles to its name along with its entry in the World Rally Championship 2 category in 2018 with India’s first motorsport athlete Arjuna Awardee – Gaurav Gill. This campaign for MRF will mark the first time the Indian tyre manufacturer will compete in a full rally championship season in Europe.

