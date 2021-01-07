Indian-rider CS Santosh in medically induced coma after Dakar 2021 stage 4 crash

CS Santosh has been airlifted to hospital after a crash during his 2021 Dakar campaign. It is being reported that a competitor had to resuscitate the Indian rider before medical services arrived to transport him to the hospital, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

By:Updated: Jan 07, 2021 10:16 AM

Hero MotoSports rider, CS Santosh has suffered a crash that forced him to retire from the 2021 Dakar Rally. The crash took place on stage 4 of the rally which has resulted in Santosh to suffer from a head injury. The 37-year old Indian rider was airlifted to hospital in Riyadh after being resuscitated by a fellow competitor. Due to due to an impact on his helmet, Santosh is said to have a minor clot in his head. It is reported that Santosh has been put in a medically induced coma and will be kept under observation for 24 hours. However, it has also been reported that CS Santosh has not suffered any physical injury.

Following the crash, Santosh was said to be awake and stable. But due to the nature of the injury, he has been medically sedated. The incident occurred on the same stage where last year, Hero MotoSport rider Paulo Goncalves lost his life while competing in the Dakar in 2020. Hero MotoSport had retired the entire team following the loss of Goncalves last year. However, the organising team has taken many safety measures and new regulations to ensure the safety of the competitors this year.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hero MotoSports (@heromotosports)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hero MotoSports (@heromotosports)

Santosh was making good progress after finishing stage one in 43rd position. Through the subsequent days, Santosh moved up to 34th in the overall standings when he started Stage 4. While Santosh’s retirement was the lowest point for the team, the rest of the Hero riders finished on a positive note. Joaquim Rodrigues finishes the stage sixth overall. Team-mate Sebastian Buhler finished Stage 4 in P24.

Other Indian riders competing in the Dakar 2021 in Saudi Arabia include Harith Noah Ashish Raorane. Noah, the Indian privateer finds himself 36th overall. Raorane is currently 80th overall after stage 4.

From the team at Express Drives, we extend our thoughts and prayers to CS Santosh, his family and the Hero MotoSports Team Rally. We wish  Santosh a speedy recovery and hope to see him back on the saddle soon.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Indian-rider CS Santosh in medically induced coma after Dakar 2021 stage 4 crash

Indian-rider CS Santosh in medically induced coma after Dakar 2021 stage 4 crash

2021 Jeep Compass Facelift India launch LIVE: Expected price, features, engine specs, images

2021 Jeep Compass Facelift India launch LIVE: Expected price, features, engine specs, images

Hyundai, JK Tyre announce tie up: Creta to come with UX Royale radial tyres

Hyundai, JK Tyre announce tie up: Creta to come with UX Royale radial tyres

Is Tata Safari's rebirth its end? Why THE Real Safari might not be back again

Is Tata Safari's rebirth its end? Why THE Real Safari might not be back again

BS6 Ducati Scrambler Icon bookings open: These 12 new Ducatis to be launched this year

BS6 Ducati Scrambler Icon bookings open: These 12 new Ducatis to be launched this year

Kia reveals new logo design: New global brand philosophy to be announced on Jan 15

Kia reveals new logo design: New global brand philosophy to be announced on Jan 15

What’s in a name? From Zen to Baleno to Safari here’s why car nomenclature matters

What’s in a name? From Zen to Baleno to Safari here’s why car nomenclature matters

Toyota Fortuner vs MG Gloster vs Ford Endeavour: 7-seater SUVs compared on specs, price, features

Toyota Fortuner vs MG Gloster vs Ford Endeavour: 7-seater SUVs compared on specs, price, features

Tata Safari is back! Bookings to open shortly

Tata Safari is back! Bookings to open shortly

Now bring home a Maruti Suzuki WagonR, Ignis or S-Cross at just Rs 12,722 per month: All details

Now bring home a Maruti Suzuki WagonR, Ignis or S-Cross at just Rs 12,722 per month: All details

Toyota Fortuner Facelift 2021 India Launch Live: Price, specs, features of Ford Endeavour rival

Toyota Fortuner Facelift 2021 India Launch Live: Price, specs, features of Ford Endeavour rival

'World's Best Car' gets better! 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Maestro Edition launched with these new features

'World's Best Car' gets better! 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Maestro Edition launched with these new features

Renault Kiger to unveil in India on 28 January: What to expect from Kia Sonet rival

Renault Kiger to unveil in India on 28 January: What to expect from Kia Sonet rival

Yokohama Off-Highway Tires launched: Yokohama, ATG India consolidate under new global entity

Yokohama Off-Highway Tires launched: Yokohama, ATG India consolidate under new global entity

January 2021 offer: Honda Civic, Amaze, City available with up to Rs 2.5 lakh discount

January 2021 offer: Honda Civic, Amaze, City available with up to Rs 2.5 lakh discount

BS6 Hero Xtreme 160R, Xtreme 200S price in India hiked: New variant-wise figures listed

BS6 Hero Xtreme 160R, Xtreme 200S price in India hiked: New variant-wise figures listed

Kawasaki's supercharged Z flagship now in India: Z H2 and Z H2 SE prices start at Rs 21.9 lakh

Kawasaki's supercharged Z flagship now in India: Z H2 and Z H2 SE prices start at Rs 21.9 lakh

FCA to invest Rs 1827 crore: New Jeep Wrangler, 7-seater SUV to be made-in-India

FCA to invest Rs 1827 crore: New Jeep Wrangler, 7-seater SUV to be made-in-India

Activa-led Honda bike, scooter sales cross 2.40 lakh unit mark in December 2020

Activa-led Honda bike, scooter sales cross 2.40 lakh unit mark in December 2020

New Audi A4 launched: BMW 3 Series rival's features, specs, price

New Audi A4 launched: BMW 3 Series rival's features, specs, price