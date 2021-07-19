India’s longest race track set to open soon in Andhra: Meet the women behind its development

The track design was carried out by the same company that did the track layout changes at Kari Motor Speedway and is also behind another upcoming track, Nanoli Speedway.

India is set to get its sixth racetrack and this one will be the longest yet, longer than the Buddh International Circuit. The brainchild of Shana Parameshwar and Anush Chakravarthi, Directors, Marque One Motor Club, the track’s objective is to create a complete racing ecosystem in the state that would invite young talent and also train them for motorsports. There will be opportunities for young racers in the form of championships and training with experienced mentors. It’ll also be open to other national and international race events.

About the mind behind the track

To learn more about the racetrack and the concept behind it, we got in touch with Shana Parameshwar who let us into details about the track’s inception and the vision the club has for it.

Shana entered into professional racing in 2005 at the Sepang Circuit and is a recipient of several awards and accolades in this sport. She secured the title of ‘Fastest Woman in a production car’ at the Buddh Circuit in 2019 and drove the first Indian car to participate at the Modball Rally in 2017 (UK/EU). She also won first place in the Mercedes winter challenge in Sweden last year.

Shana shares her love for racing with her father. She’s been participating in formal and informal race events since an early age. Between 2005 and 2009, she was an integral part of the legendary K1000 rally in India and even participated as their official safety driver. She has driven an array of race cars including Volkswagen, Porsche and Lamborghini. Shana is also a trained pilot.

With an incline towards motorsports personally, it was easy for Shana to step right up for the task of having a race track built in India. She tells us that the motor club realises that racing of any form is very limited in India and that is exactly what she hopes the new track and the opportunities it brings along will be able to overcome.

About the track

Part of the Amaravati Race Resort concept, the Marque One was unveiled back in 2018 when it was intended to be a 3.4-km FIA Grade 3 track. But now, its development plan has been extended and it’ll now soon be 5.5 km long and built to FIA Grade 2 specifications. It’ll also boast the longest straight of 1.1 km, slightly longer than BIC’s back straight which’s 1.06-km long.

Marque One is built in a 219-acre area in Kotapalli village, Ananthapuram district of Andhra Pradesh. The area includes service apartments, a golf course, a sports complex and an automotive-themed amusement park. The track will have a 12-garage pit lane, race control and a 200-car storage area.

The track design was carried out by the same company that did the track layout changes at Kari Motor Speedway and is also behind another upcoming track, Nanoli Speedway.

You may also like: Off-road track day with TVS Racing’s ace rider Aishwarya Pissay: A lot of dirt and amazement

It is certified for FIA Grade 2 and FIM Grade B which means it can hold races of cars with a power-to-weight ratio of 1hp:2-3kg and motorcycle racing as well. It can also be scaled up to Grade 1 level if need be.

The counter-clockwise circuit will have 18 corners and elevation changes of up to 40 meters. Moreover, the club also plans to build a drag strip and an off-road track. There could be a skidpad and wet surface testing area for automotive testing as well.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.