How to watch MotoGP race: Which channel, live streaming, price

The 2023 MotoGP season kicks off in style as all 21 races can only be streamed on Sports18 and JioCinema

The moment has finally arrived. It’s time to wear your MotoGP team’s colours, chant your favourite rider’s name and sit back with a tub of popcorn and watch the 2023 season unfold in Portugal. For a MotoGP fan, all roads lead to Autodromo Internacional do Algarve at Portimao this weekend. Before the start of the race weekend, fans received an unexpected surprise as Viacom18 announced that they have exclusively bagged the live-streaming rights of MotoGP in India. Now fans can watch MotoGP races either on the Sports18 channel or stream on JioCinema.

Now the question arises, how much will you have to shell out for these services? We have all the details and here’s a hint, it won’t a cost bomb like watching Formula 1. As F1 recently parted ways from its broadcast partners Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar in India, fans have to now subscribe to F1 TV to get watch live races. Anyways, that’s a dragon to slay for another day. Let’s get back to the world of MotoGP.

MotoGP 2023: Stream for free on JioCinema

Some great news for motorsports fans in India. Now MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3 Friday and Saturday practice sessions, Saturday qualifying round and the Sprint race and the main race on Sunday can all be streamed live and free on JioCinema. It can be watched on the desktop or on the smartphone via an app downloaded from Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Another nugget of information that will surely bring a smile to everyone’s face is that you don’t have to be a Reliance Jio customer or have a Jio SIM to have access to JioCinema.

Previously, MotoGP was aired on the Eurosport channel and Discovery app in India.

MotoGP 2023: Watch live on Sports18

If you prefer to watch the MotoGP races on the big screen then the Sports18 channel will air the new season live. 2023 will host 21 races across 18 countries and the icing on the cake is the 14th round Grand Prix of India from September 22nd to 24th. This is the first time India will host a MotoGP race which will take place at the Buddh International Circuit in Noida.

Sports18 channel is available on all DTH platforms and cable TV operators. It is offered as Sports18 1 and Sports18 1 HD channels and the prices and channel numbers will vary from DTH operators.

Dorna, the exclusive commercial and TV rights holder and organizer of MotoGP is thrilled to bring the championship to India for the first time. Dorna CEO, Carmelo Ezpeleta said, “We have a lot of fans in India and we’re excited to be able to bring the sport to them. India is also a key market for the motorcycle industry and therefore, by extension, for MotoGP as the pinnacle of the two-wheeled world. We are very excited that Viacom’s reach across India will bring MotoGP to all corners of the country and allow more fans to watch this incredible sport.”

2023 MotoGP Portuguese GP timings in India

Saturday 25th March 2023

Free Practice: 3:40pm

Qualifying: 4:20 pm

Sprint: 8:30 pm

Sunday 26th March 2023

Race: 6:30 pm

2023 MotoGP Calendar