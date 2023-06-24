How to book MotoGP Bharat 2023 tickets: Know price, venue and more

The first-ever Indian MotoGP race will be held from September 22 – September 24, 2023, at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida. Tickets for the MotoGP Bharat 2023 will go on sale today and here’s all you need to know about it.

Fairstreet Sports, the official organiser of the MotoGP Bharat 2023, has commenced ticket sales for the first-ever MotoGP in India. The MotoGP championship will be held in India from September 22 – September 24, 2023. Tickets for the race have already gone on sale for the pre-registered users and the general tickets will go on sale today. Here’s how you can book one.

India: a country with so much passion for motorcycles! 🏍️#MotoGP is ready to take on Buddh International Circuit in 2023! 😎#IndianGP 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/Tmf2SL9ndB — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) September 30, 2022

Where to book MotoGP Bharat 2023 tickets?

The tickets for the inaugural season of the MotoGP in India will be available online exclusively on the BookMyShow website. While the tickets for the pre-registered users already went on sale yesterday, the general tickets will go on sale today (June 24) at 12 noon.

What is the price of MotoGP tickets in India?

Fairstreet Sports is offering a total of 11 types of tickets for the Indian MotoGP across different price brackets. The most affordable option starts at Rs 800, the main grandstand tickets are priced from Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000 and the luxurious Platinum corporate box seats have been priced at Rs 40,000.

How to book tickets for the first-ever Indian MotoGP?

One can book the tickets for the MotoGP Bharat 2023 by logging on to the BookMyShow official website or mobile app. The tickets will go on sale at 12 noon today. Choose the number of seats you want as per the price range, fill in the basic details, proceed to pay and it’s done.

When and where will the MotoGP India Grand Prix be held?

The first-ever MotoGP India Grand Prix will take place at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. This racetrack is approximately 5 km in length and has 16 corners. It has a seating capacity for approximately 1 lakh people. The MotoGP Bharat is scheduled to take place from September 22 – September 24, 2023, and the tickets will be valid for all three days.

Here are some official highlights of the ticket launch event:

Yogi Adityanath, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, recently unveiled the tickets for the MotoGP Bharat 2023 and the first ticket was handed over to him by the organisers. The CM said, “MotoGP is the world’s biggest, fastest, and oldest bike racing competition. It is a matter of pride and joy that for the first time, India will be hosting MotoGP. By organising this race on such a large scale, there is a possibility of economic activity of about Rs 1,000 crore in Uttar Pradesh, as well as employment opportunities for five thousand people.”

Speaking on the landmark announcement, Carlos Ezpeleta, Chief Sporting Officer of Dorna Sports, said, “We are incredibly happy that ticket sales for the Grand Prix of India are opening. I want to thank the Honourable Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Shri Yogi Adityanath for his support to this project. India is the biggest motorcycle market in the world and brings a huge potential for the growth of our sport. Having an Indian Grand Prix can only accelerate this and we are committed to giving the fans an incredible experience. Thank you to all Indian MotoGP fans!”

