Hoonigan Co-Founder Ken Block dies in a tragic snowmobile accident

American Pro rally driver and Co-Founder of Hoonigan Racing, Ken Block died in a snowmobile accident near Woodland, Utah on Monday (January 2). The tragic demise of the 55-year-old driver was announced on Hoonigan’s official social media handles.

As per reports, Block was riding on a steep slope when the snowmobile upended on him, leaving the driver stranded under it. It is being said that he was initially accompanied by a group but was alone when the mishap took place.



In 2008, Block uploaded his first of 10 Gymkhana videos which took the internet by a storm, getting millions of views.

Following an incredible series of stunting, drifting videos, which features him driving on dangerous tracks and obstacle courses that garnered over a billion views, his Hoonigan Youtube Channel wrote glorious chapters and was instrumental in taking motorsports to newer, greater heights.

“It’s with our deepest regrets that we can confirm that Ken Block passed away in a snowmobile accident today,” the social media post from Hoonigan Industries read. “Ken was a visionary, a pioneer, and an icon. And most importantly, a father and a husband. He will be incredibly missed”, the statement added.

One of the most celebrated Pro Rally drivers ever, Block kicked off his national rallying career in 2005 with the Vermont SportsCar team and bagged the ‘Rookie of the Year’ award as he secured 5 top five finishes during the Rally America Championship’s 2005 season.

