Honda’s Tim Gajser wins 2020 FIM Motocross world title: Now a three-time MXGP champion

The Slovenian rider became world champion in the MX2 (250cc) class in 2015, and the following year won the premier MXGP class in his rookie year. For Tim Gajser, 2020 marks his third (second consecutive) MXGP title.

By:November 6, 2020 5:44 PM
2020 MXGP Champion Tim Gajser

Honda Racing Corporation (HRC) contract rider Tim Gajser (Team HRC factory team) has won the 2020 FIM Motocross World Championship in the premier MXGP (450cc) class, his third title (second consecutive) in the class. On 4th November, Gajser took his Honda CRF450RW factory bike to 2nd in Race 1 of Round 17 in Pietramurata, Italy, giving him a sufficient points lead to secure his championship victory. In Race 2 after taking the holeshot, his consistently fast pace gave him the race win and combined with Race 1 results, the overall round win.

This season’s Motocross World Championship begun in March, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was interrupted until August. With 16 of the 18 rounds remaining, races have been held on an extremely tight schedule.

Despite the demanding schedule, Tim Gajser not only won 14 races out of the 34 races (17 rounds) to date, but has finished consistently within the points to secure the championship.

Achievements:

2009 – 85cc European Champion

2012 – 125cc JUNIOR World Champion, 125cc European Champion, MX2 World Championship debut

2013 – MX2 20th

2014 – MX2 5th

2015 – MX2 World Champion

2016 – MXGP World Champion

2017 – MXGP 5th

2018 – MXGP 4th

2019 – MXGP World Champion

2020 – MXGP World Champion

Honda CRF450RW Overview:

Engine: 449.7cm3 liquid-cooled 4-stroke, single-cylinder OHC

Frame: Aluminum twin-tube

Wheels: Front: 21 inches, Rear: 19 inches

We were pushing the whole time so I’m super happy to win this title and the overall on the same day. A big thanks to the whole of Team HRC, there are a lot of people who are involved who couldn’t be here today so a big thank you to all of them and to everyone who has supported me all year long. It is a privilege to ride for this team and I appreciate every single person who has helped me. Thank you!, Tim Gajser, Team HRC, said.

