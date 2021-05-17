Honda’s Joan Barreda wins Andalucía Rally: Sherco TVS, Hero Motorsports finish 2nd & 4th

The second edition of the Andalucía Rally concluded with Monster Energy Honda Team maintaining their hegemony. Barreda won the overall race, inheriting the title that the squad had previously clinched last year.

Monster Energy Honda Team wrapped up a successful run at the Andalucía Rally with both riders on the podium at the end of the final race. Joan Barreda claimed the overall win in the second edition of the race, while Pablo Quintanilla, on his team debut, took third overall. Sherco TVS Rally Factory’s Santolino Lorenzo finished second in overall standings, followed by Pablo, and Rodrigues Joaquim of Hero Motorsports Team Rally in fourth.

Joan Barreda: “It was a difficult final stage, opening the track from the beginning. It has not been easy at all: we went over the same stretches of very broken tracks that we had already been over in the last few days. I had to keep calm and hold a fast pace because I knew they were chasing me down, pushing hard behind me.”

Andalucía Rally saw a tough first special over winding, slippery sections, and later, some very rutted ground that had been churned up by the previous days’ racing. Pablo Quintanilla turned out to be the winner of the total 185-km special. Furthermore, the Chilean rider was able to consolidate a brilliant third final position, more than satisfied after his first kilometres astride the Honda CRF450 Rally.

Joan Barreda opened the track with breakneck pace, keeping his main rivals firmly in check throughout the race. It was certainly no easy stroll for Monster Energy Honda Team’s Spanish rider, who was forced to stay focused at all times, especially in the sections where the route re-covered the terrain which had been broken up by the previous days of racing. Barreda, who was only outpaced by team-mate Quintanilla on the day, eventually went on to claim the title of overall Andalucía Rally winner.

