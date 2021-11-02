Honda kicks off round two of 2021 Talent Hunt: Offers opportunity to race at CBR 150R cup

After shortlisting 7 candidates including 1 female in phase 1, these top candidates of the Talent Hunt of Bengaluru were trained and given an opportunity to ride on the track in Level II.

By:Updated: Nov 02, 2021 5:19 PM

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt Ltd today announced the resumption of its hunt for young racing talent by conducting round 2 of IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Hunt 2021 at the Aruani Grid in Bengaluru.­­­­­ Since its launch in 2018, the IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Hunt has gained success as a unique platform that identifies the best of young Indian riders and develops them for a racing career, spanning national and international road racing and endurance championships.

The second round of IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Hunt 2021 in Bengaluru saw the participation of 14 amateur riders from 8 cities (Bengaluru in Karnataka; Tirupur and Karur in Tamil Nadu; Kolhapur in Maharashtra; Kannur, Kottayam, Thrissur and Perintalmanna in Kerala). The round saw riders coming in from age as young as 11 years going up to 17 years. Interestingly, the round also saw an 11-year-old young girl break the ranks. The participants included both aspiring as well as experienced young riders who are looking for a platform to become a professional racers.

Prabhu Nagaraj, Senior Vice President – Brand & Communication, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “The IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Hunt is a platform developed by Honda that gives an avenue to aspiring and budding racers from all over India to unleash their potential on racetrack.

“We kicked off the 2021 hunt for next-gen racing sensation earlier this year in Chennai and shortlisted two riders who are now showcasing their racing talent in IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup CBR150R. Moving ahead with this round in Bengaluru, we have shortlisted 7 candidates for phase 2 and the best of 7 will get an opportunity to ride and compete in CBR150R class of talent up. It is just the start of their professional racing career. In long term, Honda’s focus is to put young Indian talent on multiple National & International platforms like Asia Talent Cup, Asia Road Racing Championship, Endurance championships. I am confident that these budding riders will change the scenario of motorsports in India and make the nation proud both at the national as well as international level.”

 

In Level 1, all 14 candidates went through rigorous 3 levels of tests. First being a grueling physical fitness session followed by judging the young guns’ riding skills and maneuverability on the racetrack. This was followed by a one-on-one interview with candidates and their parents/guardians to understand both their motorsport passion and family support to become the next iconic rider from India.

After shortlisting 7 candidates including 1 female in phase 1, these top candidates of the Talent Hunt of Bengaluru were trained and given an opportunity to ride on the track in Level II. It is from this pool of talent that Honda will pick up the best talent for future development. These final riders will now get an opportunity to race in the IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup CBR 150R category.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Honda kicks off round two of 2021 Talent Hunt: Offers opportunity to race at CBR 150R cup

Honda kicks off round two of 2021 Talent Hunt: Offers opportunity to race at CBR 150R cup

Audi A8 facelift unveiled with sharper design and added tech features

Audi A8 facelift unveiled with sharper design and added tech features

October 2021 bike sales: Classic 350-led Royal Enfield reports 34% dip, 44,000+ units sold

October 2021 bike sales: Classic 350-led Royal Enfield reports 34% dip, 44,000+ units sold

Yamaha R15 V4, R15M get their first price hike: New price list here

Yamaha R15 V4, R15M get their first price hike: New price list here

Skoda Slavia's official design sketches revealed: Global debut on November 18

Skoda Slavia's official design sketches revealed: Global debut on November 18

Revolt electric bike to be available in these five new cities in November

Revolt electric bike to be available in these five new cities in November

New Maruti Suzuki Celerio is country's most fuel-efficient car: Bookings open for Rs. 11,000

New Maruti Suzuki Celerio is country's most fuel-efficient car: Bookings open for Rs. 11,000

Citroen C5 Aircross' prices hiked by up to Rs 1 lakh: New price list here

Citroen C5 Aircross' prices hiked by up to Rs 1 lakh: New price list here

Volkswagen Taigun waiting period extends to 2 months: Helps company post 50% growth in October 2021

Volkswagen Taigun waiting period extends to 2 months: Helps company post 50% growth in October 2021

November 2021 car discounts: Honda Cars India offering great deals this Diwali

November 2021 car discounts: Honda Cars India offering great deals this Diwali

Joy e-bike registered 502% sales growth in October 2021: 2,855 electric bikes, scooters sold

Joy e-bike registered 502% sales growth in October 2021: 2,855 electric bikes, scooters sold

Honda Cars India sold 8,108 units in Oct 2021: Records 25% YoY drop

Honda Cars India sold 8,108 units in Oct 2021: Records 25% YoY drop

Steelbird SA-5 DOT helmet launched at Rs 3,899: Gets anti-fog shield visor & more

Steelbird SA-5 DOT helmet launched at Rs 3,899: Gets anti-fog shield visor & more

EVRE, Freshworld collaborate for 500 EV chargers across 12 cities

EVRE, Freshworld collaborate for 500 EV chargers across 12 cities

Maruti Suzuki sales down by 33% in October 2021: Semiconductor shortage affects production

Maruti Suzuki sales down by 33% in October 2021: Semiconductor shortage affects production

BYD e6 all-electric MPV launched in India at Rs 29.15 lakh: Price, specs, range & more

BYD e6 all-electric MPV launched in India at Rs 29.15 lakh: Price, specs, range & more

In images: Royal Enfield Meteor 350 custom-built as a bobber with Star Wars-themed striping

In images: Royal Enfield Meteor 350 custom-built as a bobber with Star Wars-themed striping

October 2021 bike, scooter sales: Bajaj Auto reports 14 percent decline, maintains exports leadership

October 2021 bike, scooter sales: Bajaj Auto reports 14 percent decline, maintains exports leadership

2022 Kawasaki Z650RS launched in India: Costs Rs 41,000 more than Z650

2022 Kawasaki Z650RS launched in India: Costs Rs 41,000 more than Z650

Nissan India clocks 254 per cent growth: Wholesales 6,917 units

Nissan India clocks 254 per cent growth: Wholesales 6,917 units