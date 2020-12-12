Honda announces rider lineup for 2021 motorsports: MotoGP, SBK, MXGP, Dakar and more

In 2021, Honda will aim to dominate each premier class in road, motocross, and trial championships through its HRC factory teams.

By:Updated: Dec 12, 2020 4:14 PM
alex marquez

Honda announced its plans for participation in FIM motorcycle motorsports world championship racing series for the 2021 season and the Dakar Rally 2021, through an online event held by the company. Honda aims to win the world’s major titles through its Honda Racing Corporation (HRC) operated factory teams, and its satellite teams.

In 2020, Ricky Brabec gave Honda its first Dakar victory in 31 years by winning the Dakar Rally 2020, held for the first time in Saudi Arabia. In FIM Road Racing World Championship series racing, in which Honda has participated since 1959, Jaume Masia won the Moto3 class race in Round 12, giving Honda its 800th victory in the series. In the premier class of the FIM Motocross World Championship series, Tim Gajser claimed back-to-back titles for his third overall championship, and in the FIM Trial World Championship series, Toni Bou won his 14th premier class title in as many years.

In 2021, Honda will aim to dominate each premier class in road, motocross, and trial championships through its HRC factory teams. HRC will also compete in the premier production bike racing series, the FIM Superbike World Championship series, and aim to defend its Dakar crown in the 2021 edition. In the FIM Endurance World Championship series, Yuki Takahashi, winner of the new ST1000 class in the 2020 MFJ All Japan Road Racing Championship (JRR), will join F.C.C. TSR Honda France. In the AMA SuperCross World Championship 450SX class, American Honda’s factory team “Team Honda HRC” will continue to race.

Repsol Honda Team – RC213V – 93 – Marc Márquez

Repsol Honda Team – RC213V – 44 – Pol Espargaro – 2020 result: MotoGP 5th

LCR Honda IDEMITSU – RC213V – 30 – Takaaki Nakagami – 2020 result: MotoGP10th

LCR Honda CASTROL – RC213V – 73 – Alex Márquez – 2020 result: MotoGP 14th

