Honda achieves 800th FIM World Championship GP victory with Jaume Masia’s Moto3 win

In 1954, Honda’s founder Soichiro Honda declared entry into the premier event of the time, the Isle of Man TT. After five years of development, Honda became the first Japanese manufacturer to enter the Isle of Man TT race.

Honda is celebrating the achievement of 800 Grand Prix wins as Jaume Masia (Leopard Racing NSF250RW) grabbed a win in the Moto3 class Round 12 the 2020 FIM World Championship Grand Prix held at MotorLand Aragón in Spain. Honda took its first-ever Grand Prix victory back in 1961 in the 125cc class of the Spanish Grand Prix. Honda sees this moment as a waypoint and will continue to fight for victory. We look forward to your continued support, Takahiro Hachigo, President, CEO and Representative Director, Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Honda’s road to 800 FIM World Championship Grand Prix victories:

1959 – First Japanese motorcycle manufacturer to race in the Isle of Man TT

1960 – Honda enters Road Racing World Championship Grand Prix 125cc and 250cc classes

1961 – First victory: Tom Phillis (Australia) wins 125cc class in Round 1, Spain

1961 – Honda wins riders and manufacturers championship in 125cc and 250cc classes

1962 – Honda joins 50cc and 350cc classes

1966 – 100th victory: Luigi Taveri (Switzerland) wins 50cc class in Dutch TT

1966 – Honda joins 500cc class, and wins manufacturers titles in all 5 classes

1967 – Honda halts Road Racing World Championship activities (138 wins)

1979 – Honda returns to Road Racing World Championship activities after 11 years (British GP / 500cc class / NR500)

1982 – Freddie Spencer (USA) wins Belgian GP giving Honda its first win since returning

1983 – Freddie Spencer gives Honda its first Riders championship

1983 – Honda wins Manufacturers championship for the first time in 16 years

1985 – Honda returns to 250cc class with RS250RW

1985 – Freddie Spencer becomes the first rider to win both 250cc and 500cc championships

1987 – Honda returns to 125cc class with RS125R

1988 – 200th victory: Jim Filice (USA) wins 250cc class in US GP

1992 – 300th victory: Àlex Crivillé wins 500cc class in Dutch TT

1994 – Mick Doohan (Australia) wins Riders championship in the 500cc class

Mick Doohan wins the 500cc Riders championship for 5 consecutive years until 1998

1996 – 400th victory: Haruchika Aoki (Japan) wins 125cc class in Brazilian GP

2000 – 500th victory: Valentino Rossi (Italy) wins 500cc class in Japanese GP

2002 – 500cc class replaced by MotoGP (4-stroke 990cc) class, Honda enters with RC211V

2002 – Valentino Rossi becomes the first MotoGP class champion

2005 – 600th victory: Dani Pedrosa (Spain) wins 250cc in Australian GP

2010 – 250cc class replaced by Moto2 (4-stroke 600cc one-make series)

Honda supplies Moto2 class engines until 2018

2012 – 125cc class replaced by Moto3 (4-stroke 250cc), Honda enters with NSF250R

2015 – 700th victory: Marc Márquez (Spain) wins MotoGP class in Indianapolis GP

2020 – 800th victory: Jaume Masia (Spain) wins Moto3 class in Teruel GP

