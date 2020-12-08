Hero MotoSports reveals new Hero 450 Rally bike: 2021 Dakar Rally squad announced

Following their BAJA Portalegre victory, Hero MotoSports Team Rally have announced its Dakar Rally 2021 entry with a new bike and its 3-rider squad.

By:December 8, 2020 5:03 PM
Hero MotoSports Dakar 2021 team with the new Hero 450 Rally bike

Coming from its recent victory at the BAJA Portalegre rally, Hero Motosports Team Rally has announced its plans for Dakar 2021. Hero has announced its three-rider squad for its Dakar 2021 entry as well as its updated new machine — the Hero 450 Rally bike. Hero has decided to continue with its rider squad from before. Representing Hero at the Dakar will be 2020 FIM Cross-Country BAJAs World Cup winner – Sebastian Buhler. It will be Buhler’s second official appearance for the team at the Dakar. Alongside him will be the 2019 Pan Africa Rally winner — Joaquim Rodrigues and Indian rider — CS Santosh. The duo will appear for the fifth time for Hero MotoSports at the Dakar in 2021.

Hero MotoSports has also announced the new machinery which it has newly developed for its riders to take on the upcoming Dakar Rally. Using an evolved chassis of the Speedbrain rally motorcycle which has been serving Hero till date, the motorcycle will feature a new 450cc engine. Hero claims that the updated bike has been developed to improve top speed and acceleration. In addition, the bike now has an optimum weight balance, better rider ergonomic, a more accommodating fuel tank, reworked suspension and new cooling system for the motor.

Additionally, the Hero MotorSports Team Rally will drape themselves in a new livery. Although the colour scheme remains the same — white, red and black, the new livery is said to be a “futuristic ‘Barcode’ inspired design aesthetic”. All three riders gained experience from their outings earlier this year at the BAJA Portalegre and the Andalucia Rally. Hero feels that the team has utilised these races to acquire some saddle time before the Dakar 2021 in light of the restrictions posed by the pandemic.

From 2020, the Dakar Rally moved from South America to the dunes of Saudi Arabia. The 43rd edition of the Dakar Rally in 2021 will also take place in the same region. The rally will commence on January 3 from the city of Jeddah. This year it will travel through various cities before returning back to Jeddah on January 15. Dakar 2021 will see a total coverage of 7,646 km, out of which 4,767 kms will be segmented into 12 competitive stages. This year, the Dakar Rally is said to take the competitors through more slush, open deserts, dunes and mountainous terrain that before.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Is the Indian car/bike industry ready to move from petrol/diesel engines to electric vehicle technology?

Is the Indian car/bike industry ready to move from petrol/diesel engines to electric vehicle technology?

Passenger vehicle registrations grow by 4%: FADA releases November 2020 vehicles retail data

Passenger vehicle registrations grow by 4%: FADA releases November 2020 vehicles retail data

Piaggio Ape Xtra LDX+ three-wheeler launched with increased cargo space: Price, specs, features

Piaggio Ape Xtra LDX+ three-wheeler launched with increased cargo space: Price, specs, features

EV modification: Mahindra e2o souped up to go as fast as Hyundai Kona electric car

EV modification: Mahindra e2o souped up to go as fast as Hyundai Kona electric car

Now customize your Triumph motorcycle with new, improved online configurator: Here's how it works!

Now customize your Triumph motorcycle with new, improved online configurator: Here's how it works!

5 biggest car recalls in 2020: Over 3 lakh vehicles recalled this year for these defects

5 biggest car recalls in 2020: Over 3 lakh vehicles recalled this year for these defects

Hyundai December sales offer: Rs 1 lakh off on Elantra, Aura

Hyundai December sales offer: Rs 1 lakh off on Elantra, Aura

December 2020 car discounts: Upto Rs 3 lakh off on new Mahindra Alturas, XUV500 and more

December 2020 car discounts: Upto Rs 3 lakh off on new Mahindra Alturas, XUV500 and more

Buy a Skoda Rapid automatic this December and get benefits like exchange bonus, upgrade offer

Buy a Skoda Rapid automatic this December and get benefits like exchange bonus, upgrade offer

No fitness certificate if vehicle has traffic challans pending: AAP Govt clarifies

No fitness certificate if vehicle has traffic challans pending: AAP Govt clarifies

Ather 450X electric scooter coming to these 16 new Indian cities next year: Is yours on the list?

Ather 450X electric scooter coming to these 16 new Indian cities next year: Is yours on the list?

2021 KTM 125 Duke launched in India: Specs, price, features

2021 KTM 125 Duke launched in India: Specs, price, features

Nissan Magnite off to flying start: These variants of Kia Sonet rival are in high demand

Nissan Magnite off to flying start: These variants of Kia Sonet rival are in high demand

Year-end offers on Datsun India cars: Up to whopping Rs 51,000 off on Go, Go+

Year-end offers on Datsun India cars: Up to whopping Rs 51,000 off on Go, Go+

Electric car that does not need charging: Aptera EV claims 1,600-km total range! Launch in 2021

Electric car that does not need charging: Aptera EV claims 1,600-km total range! Launch in 2021

Maruti Suzuki Swift continues dominance: 10 best selling cars in November 2020

Maruti Suzuki Swift continues dominance: 10 best selling cars in November 2020

Steering wheels can be dirtier than a public toilet? How dirty can a car get & how to deep clean it

Steering wheels can be dirtier than a public toilet? How dirty can a car get & how to deep clean it

Tata Sierra and four other Indian cars that were ahead of their time: Here’s why

Tata Sierra and four other Indian cars that were ahead of their time: Here’s why

Open windows vs car's ventilation system to prevent COVID spread: Which is more effective

Open windows vs car's ventilation system to prevent COVID spread: Which is more effective

Year-end Renault India discounts: Up to Rs 70,000 off on Duster, Triber

Year-end Renault India discounts: Up to Rs 70,000 off on Duster, Triber