Gulf Oil returns to F1! To be preferred lubricant supplier for McLaren starting 2021

In order to launch the partnership, the Gulf Oil brand will be integrated into the McLaren Formula 1 team from the British Grand Prix 2020 on 31st July to 2nd August. A small number of customers will also be given the option to have their McLaren supercar hand-painted by none other than McLaren Special Operations in Gulf liveries.

Gulf Oil International Ltd and McLaren have announced a multi-year strategic partnership. Gulf Oil’s connection with McLaren started back in the year 1968 and the same continued till the end of the 1973 season. The partnership won over 40 races and was then renewed at the Le Mans 24 Hours in the 1990’s, with the infamous McLaren F1 GTR running in Gulf colours throughout the decade. Under the new partnership, starting 2021, Gulf will be the preferred lubricant supplier to McLaren Automotive with all cars to be filled with Gulf Oil and fuel. Moreover, Gulf branding will also be displayed at McLaren Automotive’s PURE customer events that take place around the world. A small number of customers will also be given the option to have their McLaren supercar hand-painted by McLaren Special Operations, in Gulf liveries that echo the famous F1 GTR Le Mans car that raced in the 1990’s.

In order to launch the partnership, the Gulf Oil brand will be integrated into the McLaren Formula 1 team from the British Grand Prix 2020 on 31st July – 2nd August. The logo will be represented by McLaren F1 personnel throughout the 2020 F1 season, including via race drivers Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz and the McLaren pit crew. In addition to these, Gulf branding will also be appearing on the engine covers and wing mirrors of the McLaren MCL35 race cars.

Commenting on the partnership, Mike Jones, CEO, Gulf Oil said that this is a very exciting partnership that brings the Gulf brand back into elite motor racing. He adds that the history books are full of remarkable tales that Gulf Oil and McLaren have achieved in the past and now the two brands are together again in order to write the next chapter of this partnership. He also said that Gulf Oil is proud to be working alongside a brand that shares its ambitions for innovation and growth aspirations both on the road and on the track.

