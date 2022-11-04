Guenther joins Mortara for Maserati’s Formula E debut in 2023

Guenther, who’s moving from Nissan.e.dams, will partner 2020-21 season runner up Edoardo Mortara, who remains with the Monaco-based squad through its rebranding.

Guenther, who’s moving from Nissan.e.dams, will partner 2020-21 season runner up Edoardo Mortara, who remains with the Monaco-based squad through its rebranding. This will be the fourth full season for the German driver who has clinched victories on three occasions so far.



The 25-year-old is getting an opportunity at Maserati MSG, formerly known as Venturi Racing, after Nick de Vries, who was the leading contender for the seat, got his much-awaited call from Formula 1’s AlphaTauri.



So far, Mortara has bagged a total of six victories and 13 podium finishes and will be looking to add more to his tally with the Italian automaker in what will be his sixth season in the championship.



Edoardo Mortara, Driver, Maserati MSG Racing said, “As a Swiss-Italian, representing the Maserati brand in their return to international motorsport will be a great honour. I’m also looking forward to working with Max who has already shown promise as a Formula E driver. As the reigning Vice-World Champions, it’s a great time to be joining the team and I think Max and I will make a strong team as we take on the Championship together.



Maximilian Günther, Driver, Maserati MSG Racing said, “I believe we’ll make a formidable team and I know that we will work hard together to ensure we extract the maximum performance together with the team. I can’t wait to get this exciting journey started.”



James Rossiter, Team Principal, Maserati MSG Racing said, “Season 9 marks an exciting new era for Formula E and I’m delighted to extend our existing relationship with Edo, and welcome Max to the team. Edo has been a key cornerstone of our operation since 2017 and, ahead of his sixth season, he’s undoubtedly one of the best drivers on the grid,”



“We’re very excited to see him be partnered by Max who is an exceptional young talent with immense promise and potential. In this pairing, we have a very strong driver lineup for Gen3, and we intend to be in a position to fight at the very front. We have exciting times ahead.”, he added.