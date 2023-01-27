Greenko named title sponsor for maiden Hyderabad E-Prix

Greenko will fully power the event with renewable energy, in line with Formula E’s net zero carbon strategy.

Formula E and Ace Nxt Gen, the promoter of the first ABB FIA Formula E World Championship race in India, announced that Greenko will be the title partner of the 2023 Greenko Hyderabad E-Prix. Tickets are on sale now on BookMyShow.

Greenko Group, founded in 2006, is a leading energy transition and decarbonization company. The company is building, owning and operating renewable energy assets replacing fossil fuels with integrated decarbonized energy.

As the title partner of the first FIA-sanctioned electric world championship motorsport race in India, Greenko’s core values align with the mission of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship of accelerating towards a clean energy future.

Greenko will fully power the event with renewable energy, in line with Formula E’s net zero carbon strategy and RE100 commitment to achieve 100% renewable energy for the championship.

Fans attending the 2023 Greenko Hyderabad E-Prix will see home favourites Mahindra Racing and Jaguar TCS Racing compete against two iconic motorsport names – NEOM McLaren Formula E and Maserati MSG Racing – who join the Formula E grid for the first time this season.

The 11 teams and 22 drivers will be competing in the all-new GEN3 race car. The GEN3 is a huge leap in technological development and innovation with engineers at the FIA and Formula E pushing the boundaries of EV development.

Capable of a 200mph (322kph) top speed, the GEN3 is 53kg lighter than the GEN2 with a smaller chassis optimised for street racing. An additional front powertrain adds 250kW to the 350kW at the rear, more than doubling the regenerative capacity of the previous GEN2 car to 600kW, with more than 40% of the energy used in-race regenerated under braking.

Anil Chalamalasetty, Founder of Greenko Group and Ace Group, said, “Greenko will be powering the entire 2023 Greenko Hyderabad E-Prix event with renewable energy, making it the first of its kind Net Zero event in the world on this scale. I am excited that one of the world’s greenest cities will host the greenest race, under the dynamic leadership of Hon’ble Minister K T Rama Rao. We look forward to witnessing history in the making, as India drives towards a sustainable future on 11 February 2023 on the streets of Hyderabad.”

Alberto Longo, Co-Founder & Chief Championship Officer, Formula E, said, “The 2023 Greenko Hyderabad E-Prix promises to be a milestone event for motorsport fans across India, and fans tuning in around the world. Greenko will have a global platform to showcase their sustainability credentials as Hyderabad joins iconic world cities such as London, Berlin, Diriyah, Mexico City, Rome and Monaco in hosting the pinnacle of electric motor racing.”