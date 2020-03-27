Goodwood Festival of Speed postponed: New dates to be announced in coming weeks

As per advice received from the UK government and the Public Health England, Goodwood has taken the decision to postpone the Festival of Speed until later this year.

By:Published: March 27, 2020 11:13:03 AM

Considering the current conditions prevailing across the world due to the coronavirus pandemic, it has been announced that the Goodwood Festival of Speed will not take place in July. As per advice received from the UK government and the Public Health England, Goodwood has taken the decision to postpone the festival until later this year. The organisers have also stated that the tickets already bought for the festival will remain valid for the new dates.

Scheduled to take place on 9-12th July, Goodwood is currently exploring potential alternative dates for late summer or early autumn. Goodwood states that in order to continue delivering incredible motorsport experiences, customers, drivers, team members, volunteers, and staff must be kept safe.

“Over the last few weeks, we have been working together with everyone involved to understand the viability of the Festival of Speed going ahead in July. Due to the uncertainty of the coronavirus threat and not knowing whether the situation will have significantly improved by then, we sadly need to postpone the Festival of Speed in July,” the Duke of Richmond, owner of the Goodwood Estate, said.

“These are dramatic and unbelievable times but they will pass and we are already trying to think about just how exciting it’s going to be to welcome you all back to Goodwood for what perhaps might be the ‘Greatest Event Ever”.

New dates for the Festival of Speed will be communicated in the coming weeks.

Plans for the Goodwood Revival will continue to be reviewed, in the hope that the event will be able to go ahead as planned on 11-13th September. A new date for the postponed 78th Members’ Meeting is also being reviewed – to get a motorsport fix in place of this weekend’s postponed meeting, Goodwood Road & Racing will host a live stream this weekend (28th and 29th March) of a selection of races and demonstrations from the incredible GRRC archive.

