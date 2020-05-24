Good news for Motorsport fans! Now learn to use road book, navigation & more through this initiative

The next challenge is scheduled on 23rd and 24th May. Here is everything about Hero Rally life navigator.

Amid the Covid-19 lockdown, here comes a good news again. This time, it is for Motorsport fans. If you have been wondering how the rally riders ride their bikes and use the available resources like road book and navigation during some of the most gruesome rallies across the world, well here’s a chance to know all that along with the tutorials. Hero MotoCorp launched the Rally Life Navigator a few weeks back and over 1,000 people have participated in the said initiative.

The initiative is open for all and after you register through the company’s official website, you will be required to download Google Earth. You can see a road book on the left side and it looks highly similar to the one that you can find on a true blue rally motorcycle. The said road book includes compass readings, distance and more. The right side, on the other hand, showcases the actual terrain, which is all thanks to Google Maps.

The eventual goal of the participant is to read the roadbook and plot their course. In case you have difficulties in doing so, no need to worry as the website also offers multiple tutorials that will teach you how to read the road book along with ways to plotting your way.

Hero MotoCorp has announced that the next challenge will take place on 23rd and 24th May, 2020. If you are one those willing to learn the said aspects of rally riding, this can be a golden chance for you. So hurry up!

